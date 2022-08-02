6 Unusual Self Care Hacks To Cleanse Your Spirit, Body & Space

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Self-care. We hear the word tossed around more than ever, given today’s bleak political and social landscape. But taking care of yourself shouldn’t be just a daily buzzword. It’s imperative, especially with so much going on in the world today, from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to the growing Monkey Pox health crisis. We have to keep our minds and surroundings clear.

Prioritizing self-care can come in many forms. Like Yoga? Do more of that ish! In love with the open outdoors? Organize a fun wilderness get away with your close gal pals, and disengage from the outside world. Keeping a healthy mind, body, and spirit is essential to living a fulfilled life. If we’re being honest, I’ve fallen guilty of saturating my daily life with other things, causing me to forget the important stuff like spending time with family, catching up with close friends, and reminiscing with granny over a piece of her mind-blowing red velvet cake. The work, sleep, and repeat cycle can get momentous, and if your schedule is jam-packed like mine, you may forget to pencil in some much need self-care time.

For me, self-care comes in the form of exercise, excessive sleep, and healthy food choices. Like many of us, the pandemic lockdown left me with a few extra pounds that I didn’t previously have. I decided to make a change and enrolled in a fun boxing class to help me shed the weight. I saw the difference almost immediately. Now, I wake up with much more energy and vigor – enough to last until I end my busy work schedule. I can think sharper and more clearly, too! But I couldn’t stop there. Changing my workout routine ultimately pushed me to examine the food I was eating. Those cookies and carby treats had to go. Now, I’m finding balance by incorporating leafy greens and fresh fruits into my daily meals. Have you ever tried a fruit salad, sis? If not, you’re missing out!

Now that I’m on this exciting health and wellness journey, I’ve been itching to try different self-care hacks and routines that will help me keep my mind, body, and spirit in complete harmony. In our latest cover story with Omarion, the unbothered R&B singer said he starts his morning with the gym, sun salutations, and Shambhavi. What the heck is Shambhavi, you ask? Let’s find out more about some unusual self-care trends that’ll give you the perfect amount of zen.

6 Unusual Self Care Hacks To Cleanse Your Spirit, Body & Space was originally published on hellobeautiful.com