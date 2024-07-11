How Not Another Single’s Conference Is Building A Supportive Community For Singles Of Faith

As a single, native New Yorker, I intimately understand the shared experiences of loneliness and the complexities of finding and building a community with like-minded individuals. Many of us live in major cities with millions of people, but for some, it can feel overwhelming, large but isolated, lonely, and small. In 2018, a survey by the NYC Health Department found that around one-third of New York City residents aged 18-24 said they felt lonely at least some of the time (NYC Health Department, 2019). This is a common struggle, and it’s okay to feel this way. Major cities, like New York City, are filled with millions of people, but said people often need help connecting, finding places to connect, and feeling unequipped with the tools to build lasting friendships.

After effortlessly forming connections as a naturally outgoing individual, I was taken aback to discover that many single individuals I engaged with on social media (in direct messages) were struggling to establish a sense of community. As I thought about it, I wondered whether the growing number of people moving to New York from other cities, the impact of COVID-19, or other factors might make it harder for folks to connect in person and drive more digital interactions. Here’s what I ended up discovering:

We, as single folks, are often bombarded with social media content that attacks our character and identity, fuels gender conflicts, and puts unnecessary pressure on both men and women. This content usually preys on the insecurities about what is desirable while neglecting the more crucial issues singles face. Unfortunately, the church has also fallen short in addressing and supporting singles, especially in tackling specific issues such as dealing with past trauma, navigating relationships with adult parents, healing from broken friendships, and more. I believe these have made it even more challenging to build and maintain community with one another effortlessly.

A growing need for singles is the desire for meaningful connections and community. In an increasingly digital and fast-paced world, many singles long for authentic relationships and a sense of belonging. Additionally, singles often face unique challenges and pressures, such as societal expectations around marriage and family and navigating the complexities of modern dating and relationships. These can result in feelings of loneliness, anxiety, and uncertainty about the future.

Fueled by these concerns, my genuine enthusiasm for supporting single individuals, and the need for these discussions and safe spaces, we are back for year 2 of Not Another Singles Conference. This event aims to connect with faith and mental health professionals, including therapists and Christian sexologists, to offer a safe and transformative space for connection and healing. Not Another Singles Conference provides a platform for singles to connect, learn, and grow in a supportive and empowering environment, fostering a sense of hope and optimism for the future. This event is not just about addressing the challenges but also about finding solutions and creating impact.

This event features a mix of engaging workshops and panel discussions focusing on spiritual development, healing, restoration, and mental wellness with contributions from notable mental health professionals.

Kick off the conference with a Friday night mixer with a 45-minute speed meet session. This session offers a low-pressure way to build connections and community.

The conference addresses the unique challenges singles face, such as overcoming past trauma, navigating adult-parent relationships, and healing from friendship breakups.

Beyond the scheduled events, Not Another Singles Conference is about creating lasting relationships and a supportive community. With a guest list of over 150 singles nationwide, attendees will have ample opportunities to engage in intimate discussions and community-building activities that foster a sense of belonging and support.

