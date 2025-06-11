Desktop banner image
Listen Live

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Entertainment

Hip-Hop Mourns The Loss Of MTV VJ, Ananda Lewis

Published on June 11, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Celebrities Visit Hallmark's "Home & Family"

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Ananda Lewis, the well-known former MTV VJ and talk show host, has passed away at age 52 after a long battle with breast cancer.

The sad news was confirmed by her sister, and once it broke, the Hip-Hop community was frozen. Many artists and entertainers had been interviewed by Ananda over the years, and many built strong friendships with her, making her loss even more heartbreaking.

Related Stories

The California native graduated from Howard University in 1995. She first gained attention as the host of BET’s Teen Summit, where she spoke on serious issues affecting young people. Her talent and presence soon led her to MTV, where she became a household name in the late 1990s and early 2000s. She hosted popular shows like Total Request Live and Hot Zone, and her smart, down-to-earth style made her stand out.

In 2001, she launched The Ananda Lewis Show, a daytime talk show that ran for one season. She later worked on other TV projects, including TLC’s While You Were Out. Ananda revealed her cancer diagnosis in 2020. She fought bravely and shared her journey with honesty. Her voice, impact, and spirit will be deeply missed.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family and friends. Take a moment to see how the Hip-Hop community is honoring her legacy and sharing their heartfelt reactions to her passing.

Hip-Hop Mourns The Loss Of MTV VJ, Ananda Lewis  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. Jermaine Dupri

2. David Banner

3. BET

4. Kevin Powell

5. VIBE Magazine

6. Ryan Cameron

7. Questlove

8. Ed Gordon

9. Juicy J

10. Desus Nice

More from Black America Web
Trending
10 Items
News

10 Famous Figures Who Beat RICO Charges — Including Diddy

26 Items
Pop Culture

The Diddy Trial: In Pictures

Entertainment

“A Different World” Revival Begins Filming at Clark Atlanta University

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
56 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Sports

Randy Moss Returning To ESPN Ahead of NFL Season After Cancer Battle

8 Items
Entertainment

What to Bring to a July 4th Fireworks Show: Your Ultimate Checklist

In The Water At Idlewild
Travel

Historically Black Beaches Perfect for Your Summer Getaway

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo
Close