High Fashion and Black Excellence at The 39th Annual Stellar Awards

Published on July 21, 2024
39th Annual Stellar Awards Fashion Collage

Source: Gabe Ginsberg / Getty

The 39th Annual Stellar Awards once again celebrated the richness and diversity of gospel music.  And as we all know fashion is deeply rooted in the gospel world so it should be of no surprise that the whos who in the gospel community including show hosts Loni Love and Rickey Smiley, Erica Campbell, David and Tamela Mann, and many more came out in their “Sunday Best” outfits.
Check out what they wore to the 2024 Stellar Awards and many other notable celebrities
1. Erica Campbell and her Family

Erica Campbell and her Family
Source: Getty

Krista Nicole Campbell, Erica Campbell, Zaya Monique Campbell and Warryn Campbell attend the 39th Annual Stellar Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada.  Erica is wearing a gown with a twist on a suit and tie embellished with sequins.

2. Jonathan Nelson

Jonathan Nelson
Source: Getty

Jonathan Nelson attends the 39th Annual Stellar Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada wearing a bright yellow suit with baby blue accents

3. Kim Burrell

Kim Burrell
Source: Getty

Kim Burrell attends the 39th Annual Stellar Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada wearing a satin mermaid gown

4. David Mann and Tamela Mann

David Mann and Tamela Mann
Source: Getty

David Mann and Tamela Mann attend the 39th Annual Stellar Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada wearing black suits with bolo ties

5. Akintunde Warnock

Akintunde Warnock
Source: Getty

Akintunde Warnock attends the 39th Annual Stellar Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada wearing a black and burgundy brocade tuxedo. 

6. GooGoo Atkins

GooGoo Atkins
Source: Getty

GooGoo Atkins attends the 39th Annual Stellar Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada wearing hot pink and orange set with a Kurt Eeiger rainbow bag.

7. Dante' Pride

Dante' Pride
Source: Getty

Dante’ Pride attends the 39th Annual Stellar Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada wearing a bright red suit

8. Jor'Dan Armstrong

Jor'Dan Armstrong
Source: Getty

Jor’Dan Armstrong attends the 39th Annual Stellar Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada wearing a black and white vest and pant

9. Vanessa Bell Armstrong

Vanessa Bell Armstrong
Source: Getty

Vanessa Bell Armstrong attends the 39th Annual Stellar Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada wearing a pink and orange stain two-piece set.

10. Rich Laru

Rich Laru
Source: Getty

Rich Laru attends the 39th Annual Stellar Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada wearing a blue short set.

11. Koryn Hawthorne

Koryn Hawthorne
Source: Getty

Koryn Hawthorne attends the 39th Annual Stellar Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada wearing a white mermaid-style dress with feather accents and a matching umbrella

12. Micah Lee

Micah Lee
Source: Getty

Micah Lee attends the 39th Annual Stellar Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada in an lime and baby blue ombre suit with matching gloves

13. Titus Showers

Titus Showers
Source: Getty

Titus Showers attends the 39th Annual Stellar Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada in an all-black suit

14. Stellar Award Show Hosts Loni Love and Rickey Smiley

Stellar Award Show Hosts Loni Love and Rickey Smiley
Source: Getty

Loni Love wearing an all-black dress and Rickey Smiley in a purple crush velvet suit at the 39th Annual Stellar Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

15. Tiunna Lemons

Tiunna Lemons
Source: Getty

Tiunna Lemons attends the 39th Annual Stellar Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada wearing a satin yellow asymmetrical gown with train.

16. Lisa Knowles-Smith

Lisa Knowles-Smith
Source: Getty

Lisa Knowles-Smith attends the 39th Annual Stellar Awards  in Las Vegas, Nevada wearing a neutral colored gown.

17. Kierra Sheard

Kierra Sheard
Source: Getty

Kierra Sheard attends the 39th Annual Stellar Awards  2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada wearing a black mermaid gown with sheer sleeves and a matching hat

High Fashion and Black Excellence at The 39th Annual Stellar Awards was originally published on getuperica.com

