High Fashion and Black Excellence at The 39th Annual Stellar Awards
1. Erica Campbell and her Family
Krista Nicole Campbell, Erica Campbell, Zaya Monique Campbell and Warryn Campbell attend the 39th Annual Stellar Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada. Erica is wearing a gown with a twist on a suit and tie embellished with sequins.
2. Jonathan Nelson
Jonathan Nelson attends the 39th Annual Stellar Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada wearing a bright yellow suit with baby blue accents
3. Kim Burrell
Kim Burrell attends the 39th Annual Stellar Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada wearing a satin mermaid gown
4. David Mann and Tamela Mann
David Mann and Tamela Mann attend the 39th Annual Stellar Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada wearing black suits with bolo ties
5. Akintunde Warnock
Akintunde Warnock attends the 39th Annual Stellar Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada wearing a black and burgundy brocade tuxedo.
6. GooGoo Atkins
GooGoo Atkins attends the 39th Annual Stellar Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada wearing hot pink and orange set with a Kurt Eeiger rainbow bag.
7. Dante' Pride
Dante’ Pride attends the 39th Annual Stellar Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada wearing a bright red suit
8. Jor'Dan Armstrong
Jor’Dan Armstrong attends the 39th Annual Stellar Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada wearing a black and white vest and pant
9. Vanessa Bell Armstrong
Vanessa Bell Armstrong attends the 39th Annual Stellar Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada wearing a pink and orange stain two-piece set.
10. Rich Laru
Rich Laru attends the 39th Annual Stellar Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada wearing a blue short set.
11. Koryn Hawthorne
Koryn Hawthorne attends the 39th Annual Stellar Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada wearing a white mermaid-style dress with feather accents and a matching umbrella
12. Micah Lee
Micah Lee attends the 39th Annual Stellar Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada in an lime and baby blue ombre suit with matching gloves
13. Titus Showers
Titus Showers attends the 39th Annual Stellar Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada in an all-black suit
14. Stellar Award Show Hosts Loni Love and Rickey Smiley
Loni Love wearing an all-black dress and Rickey Smiley in a purple crush velvet suit at the 39th Annual Stellar Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada.
15. Tiunna Lemons
Tiunna Lemons attends the 39th Annual Stellar Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada wearing a satin yellow asymmetrical gown with train.
16. Lisa Knowles-Smith
Lisa Knowles-Smith attends the 39th Annual Stellar Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada wearing a neutral colored gown.
17. Kierra Sheard
Kierra Sheard attends the 39th Annual Stellar Awards 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada wearing a black mermaid gown with sheer sleeves and a matching hat
High Fashion and Black Excellence at The 39th Annual Stellar Awards was originally published on getuperica.com