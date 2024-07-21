High Fashion and Black Excellence at The 39th Annual Stellar Awards

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. The article ‘Erica Campbell, Tye Tribbett and More Win Big at 39th Annual Stellar Awards‘ was created with the help of Jasper.AI The 39th Annual Stellar Awards once again celebrated the richness and diversity of gospel music. And as we all know fashion is deeply rooted in the gospel world so it should be of no surprise that the whos who in the gospel community including show hosts Loni Love and Rickey Smiley, Erica Campbell, David and Tamela Mann, and many more came out in their “Sunday Best” outfits.Check out what they wore to the 2024 Stellar Awards and many other notable celebrities RELATED CONTENT: Erica Campbell, Tye Tribbett and More Win Big at 39th Annual Stellar Awards

1. Erica Campbell and her Family Source: Getty Krista Nicole Campbell, Erica Campbell, Zaya Monique Campbell and Warryn Campbell attend the 39th Annual Stellar Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada. Erica is wearing a gown with a twist on a suit and tie embellished with sequins.

2. Jonathan Nelson Source: Getty Love Black America Web? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Jonathan Nelson attends the 39th Annual Stellar Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada wearing a bright yellow suit with baby blue accents

3. Kim Burrell Source: Getty Kim Burrell attends the 39th Annual Stellar Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada wearing a satin mermaid gown

4. David Mann and Tamela Mann Source: Getty David Mann and Tamela Mann attend the 39th Annual Stellar Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada wearing black suits with bolo ties

5. Akintunde Warnock Source: Getty Akintunde Warnock attends the 39th Annual Stellar Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada wearing a black and burgundy brocade tuxedo.

6. GooGoo Atkins Source: Getty GooGoo Atkins attends the 39th Annual Stellar Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada wearing hot pink and orange set with a Kurt Eeiger rainbow bag.

7. Dante' Pride Source: Getty Dante’ Pride attends the 39th Annual Stellar Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada wearing a bright red suit

8. Jor'Dan Armstrong Source: Getty Jor’Dan Armstrong attends the 39th Annual Stellar Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada wearing a black and white vest and pant

9. Vanessa Bell Armstrong Source: Getty Vanessa Bell Armstrong attends the 39th Annual Stellar Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada wearing a pink and orange stain two-piece set.

10. Rich Laru Source: Getty Rich Laru attends the 39th Annual Stellar Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada wearing a blue short set.

11. Koryn Hawthorne Source: Getty Koryn Hawthorne attends the 39th Annual Stellar Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada wearing a white mermaid-style dress with feather accents and a matching umbrella

12. Micah Lee Source: Getty Micah Lee attends the 39th Annual Stellar Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada in an lime and baby blue ombre suit with matching gloves

13. Titus Showers Source: Getty Titus Showers attends the 39th Annual Stellar Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada in an all-black suit

14. Stellar Award Show Hosts Loni Love and Rickey Smiley Source: Getty Loni Love wearing an all-black dress and Rickey Smiley in a purple crush velvet suit at the 39th Annual Stellar Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada.

15. Tiunna Lemons Source: Getty Tiunna Lemons attends the 39th Annual Stellar Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada wearing a satin yellow asymmetrical gown with train.

16. Lisa Knowles-Smith Source: Getty Lisa Knowles-Smith attends the 39th Annual Stellar Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada wearing a neutral colored gown.