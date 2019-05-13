Happy Birthday Stevie Wonder! Here Are Some Musicians Who He’s Inspired

We’re wishing one of music’s legendary voices a Happy Birthday by sharing artist who’ve sampled his music over the years.

1. Carl Thomas Carl sampled Stevie’s 1976 ‘Summer Soft’ on his song ‘Summer Rain’

2. Jazmine Sullivan Jazmine sampled Stevie’s ‘I Was Made To Love Her’ on her song ‘Fear’

3. Chaka Kahn Chaka sampled Stevie’s ‘Maybe Your Baby’ on her song ‘Somethin’ Deep’

4. Cassie Cassie sampled Stevie’s ‘If It’s Magic’ on her song ‘Just One Nite’

5. Common Common sampled Stevie’s ‘Never Dreamed You Live In Summer’ on his song ‘Retrospect For Life’

6. Ja Rule Ja’s ‘Thug Lovin’ sampled Stevie’s 1976 hit ‘Knocks Me Off My Feet’

7. Ginuwine Ginuwine’s ‘I’m Sorry’ sampled Stevie’s 1973 hit ‘Visions’

8. Will Smith Will’s ‘Wild Wild West’ featuring Dru Hill sampled Stevie’s 1976 hit ‘I Wish’

9. Snoop Dogg Snoop’s ‘Too High’ sampled Stevie’s hit by the same name.

10. Janet Jackson Janet’s ‘ New Agenda’ sampled Stevie’s 1972 hit ‘Superwoman’

11. Frank Ocean Frank’s ‘Sweet Life’ sampled Stevie’s ‘Superwoman’

12. Eminem Eminem’s ‘Bagpipes From Baghdad’ sampled Stevie’s ‘I Feel For You’

13. 50 Cent 50’s ‘Ryder Music’ samples Stevie’s ‘Love’s In Need Of Love Today’

14. Wale The DMV native’s hit ‘Break Up Song’ sampled Stevie’s ‘All I Do’

15. 2014 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion REGISTER NOW for the 2014 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion taking place August 28- September 1, 2014 in Orlando, Florida! For booking information, call 407-248-9191

16. Keyshia Cole Keyshia’s ‘Playa Cardz Right’ sampled Stevie’s 1981 hit ‘That Girl’

17. Tupac Pac’s ‘So Many Tears’ sampled Stevie’s 1981 hit ‘That Girl’

18. Mary J Blige MJB’s ‘Love Me Better’ sampled Stevie’s 1969 hit ‘My Cherie Amour’

19. J. Cole ‘Love Me Not’ also sampled Stevie’s ‘My Cherie Amour’

20. Erykah Badu Erykah’s ‘Drama’ sampled Stevie’s 1976 hit ‘Pastime Paradise’

21. Coolio ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ also sampled Stevies ‘Pastime Paradise’

22. Usher ft. Nick Minaj Their hit song ‘Lil’ Freak’ sampled Stevie’s 1973 hit ‘Living In The City’