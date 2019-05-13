50 Cent , Cassie , Chaka Kahn
Happy Birthday Stevie Wonder! Here Are Some Musicians Who He’s Inspired

Posted 17 hours ago

We’re wishing one of music’s legendary voices a Happy Birthday by sharing artist who’ve sampled his music over the years.

1. Carl Thomas

Carl sampled Stevie’s 1976 ‘Summer Soft’ on his song ‘Summer Rain’

2. Jazmine Sullivan

Jazmine sampled Stevie’s ‘I Was Made To Love Her’ on her song ‘Fear’

3. Chaka Kahn

Chaka sampled Stevie’s ‘Maybe Your Baby’ on her song ‘Somethin’ Deep’

4. Cassie

Cassie sampled Stevie’s ‘If It’s Magic’ on her song ‘Just One Nite’

5. Common

Common sampled Stevie’s ‘Never Dreamed You Live In Summer’ on his song ‘Retrospect For Life’

6. Ja Rule

Ja’s ‘Thug Lovin’ sampled Stevie’s 1976 hit ‘Knocks Me Off My Feet’

7. Ginuwine

Ginuwine’s ‘I’m Sorry’ sampled Stevie’s 1973 hit ‘Visions’

8. Will Smith

Will’s ‘Wild Wild West’ featuring Dru Hill sampled Stevie’s 1976 hit ‘I Wish’

9. Snoop Dogg

Snoop’s ‘Too High’ sampled Stevie’s hit by the same name.

10. Janet Jackson

Janet’s ‘ New Agenda’ sampled Stevie’s 1972 hit ‘Superwoman’

11. Frank Ocean

Frank’s ‘Sweet Life’ sampled Stevie’s ‘Superwoman’

12. Eminem

Eminem’s ‘Bagpipes From Baghdad’ sampled Stevie’s ‘I Feel For You’

13. 50 Cent

50’s ‘Ryder Music’ samples Stevie’s ‘Love’s In Need Of Love Today’

14. Wale

The DMV native’s hit ‘Break Up Song’ sampled Stevie’s ‘All I Do’

16. Keyshia Cole

Keyshia’s ‘Playa Cardz Right’ sampled Stevie’s 1981 hit ‘That Girl’

17. Tupac

Pac’s ‘So Many Tears’ sampled Stevie’s 1981 hit ‘That Girl’

18. Mary J Blige

MJB’s ‘Love Me Better’ sampled Stevie’s 1969 hit ‘My Cherie Amour’

19. J. Cole

‘Love Me Not’ also sampled Stevie’s ‘My Cherie Amour’

20. Erykah Badu

Erykah’s ‘Drama’ sampled Stevie’s 1976 hit ‘Pastime Paradise’

21. Coolio

‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ also sampled Stevies ‘Pastime Paradise’

22. Usher ft. Nick Minaj

Their hit song ‘Lil’ Freak’ sampled Stevie’s 1973 hit ‘Living In The City’

