Happy Birthday Stevie Wonder! Here Are Some Musicians Who He’s Inspired

We’re wishing one of music’s legendary voices a Happy Birthday by sharing artist who’ve sampled his music over the years.
1. Carl Thomas
Carl sampled Stevie’s 1976 ‘Summer Soft’ on his song ‘Summer Rain’
2. Jazmine Sullivan
Jazmine sampled Stevie’s ‘I Was Made To Love Her’ on her song ‘Fear’
3. Chaka Kahn
Chaka sampled Stevie’s ‘Maybe Your Baby’ on her song ‘Somethin’ Deep’
4. Cassie
Cassie sampled Stevie’s ‘If It’s Magic’ on her song ‘Just One Nite’
5. Common
Common sampled Stevie’s ‘Never Dreamed You Live In Summer’ on his song ‘Retrospect For Life’
6. Ja Rule
Ja’s ‘Thug Lovin’ sampled Stevie’s 1976 hit ‘Knocks Me Off My Feet’
7. Ginuwine
Ginuwine’s ‘I’m Sorry’ sampled Stevie’s 1973 hit ‘Visions’
8. Will Smith
Will’s ‘Wild Wild West’ featuring Dru Hill sampled Stevie’s 1976 hit ‘I Wish’
9. Snoop Dogg
Snoop’s ‘Too High’ sampled Stevie’s hit by the same name.
10. Janet Jackson
Janet’s ‘ New Agenda’ sampled Stevie’s 1972 hit ‘Superwoman’
11. Frank Ocean
Frank’s ‘Sweet Life’ sampled Stevie’s ‘Superwoman’
12. Eminem
Eminem’s ‘Bagpipes From Baghdad’ sampled Stevie’s ‘I Feel For You’
13. 50 Cent
50’s ‘Ryder Music’ samples Stevie’s ‘Love’s In Need Of Love Today’
14. Wale
The DMV native’s hit ‘Break Up Song’ sampled Stevie’s ‘All I Do’
16. Keyshia Cole
Keyshia’s ‘Playa Cardz Right’ sampled Stevie’s 1981 hit ‘That Girl’
17. Tupac
Pac’s ‘So Many Tears’ sampled Stevie’s 1981 hit ‘That Girl’
18. Mary J Blige
MJB’s ‘Love Me Better’ sampled Stevie’s 1969 hit ‘My Cherie Amour’
19. J. Cole
‘Love Me Not’ also sampled Stevie’s ‘My Cherie Amour’
20. Erykah Badu
Erykah’s ‘Drama’ sampled Stevie’s 1976 hit ‘Pastime Paradise’
21. Coolio
‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ also sampled Stevies ‘Pastime Paradise’
22. Usher ft. Nick Minaj
Their hit song ‘Lil’ Freak’ sampled Stevie’s 1973 hit ‘Living In The City’
