HHW Gaming: Rockstar Games Reveals Date For First ‘GTA 6’ Trailer, Gamers React On X

Mark your calendars! Gamers are excited after Rockstar Games dropped the date for the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6.

After years of trending on social media for absolutely no reason at all, opening X and seeing GTA 6 in the top trending topics finally means something now.

While not saying much, Rockstar Games announced trailer 1 for what is easily the most highly anticipated game in the world, which will be arriving on December 5.

Proving just how popular this game is, just announcing the trailer’s release date sent social media into a tizzy.

“Fast forwarding to Tuesday,” Sony’s official X, formerly known as Twitter account, wrote.

The trailer will also arrive two days before The Game Awards, shutting down the theory that Geoff Keighley had GTA 6 as a big reveal during the show.

What We Know So Far Ahead of GTA 6 First Trailer Release

While we know when to expect the trailer, we still have no idea what this game will look like outside of the massive leak that showed footage from a pre-build.

Rumors also suggest that GTA 6 will see the game return to Vice City, which is Grand Theft Auto’s version of Miami, featuring a female protagonist as one-half of the playable characters for the first time, drawing inspiration from Bonnie and Clyde and one of the most extensive “evolving” maps in GTA history.

Like everyone else, we are excited to see what Rockstar Games has been taking its sweet time to build since GTA V, which has seen life on three console generations since its initial release in 2013 on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 console, making it one of, if not the most profitable pieces of media ever.

Until the day the trailer drops, you can see more reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: Rockstar Games / GTA 6

