HomeWillie Moore Jr ShowWillie Moore Jr. Show Trending

GRIFF Surprises Middle School Students With Free Books [PHOTOS]

Posted 18 hours ago

Did you know? A growing share of Black men are completing high school and college. Research shows that for the first time in U.S. history, 90 percent of African Americans ages 25 and order have completed high school. 

That’s something to celebrate!

This week, GRIFF took his Process Success Foundation to Camp Creek Middle School and brought book for kids who couldn’t afford them. See photos below!

 

GRIFF Surprises Middle School Students With Free Books [PHOTOS] was originally published on getuperica.com

1. GRIFF at Camp Creek Middle School

GRIFF at Camp Creek Middle School Source:R1 Digital

GRIFF at Camp Creek Middle School school

2. GRIFF at Camp Creek Middle School

GRIFF at Camp Creek Middle School Source:R1 Digital

GRIFF at Camp Creek Middle School school

3. GRIFF at Camp Creek Middle School

GRIFF at Camp Creek Middle School Source:R1 Digital

GRIFF at Camp Creek Middle School school

4. GRIFF at Camp Creek Middle School

GRIFF at Camp Creek Middle School Source:R1 Digital

GRIFF at Camp Creek Middle School school

Related Galleries
Cam Newton Was Dressed Like A Black Church Mother & Twitter Is Let Him Have It
Terrie - 2013-04-29 13:10:02
Gospel, R&B Songwriter LaShawn “Big Shiz” Daniels Passes Away At 41
10 Powerful Messages We Found On Bishop TD Jakes’ Instagram
Couples We Love: Gospel Singer C West & His New Wife, Katie [PHOTOS]
PRESS PLAY: Behind-The-Scenes Footage Of Mariah Carey’s ‘Beautiful’ Video
Close