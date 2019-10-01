GRIFF Surprises Middle School Students With Free Books [PHOTOS]

Did you know? A growing share of Black men are completing high school and college. Research shows that for the first time in U.S. history, 90 percent of African Americans ages 25 and order have completed high school.

That’s something to celebrate!

This week, GRIFF took his Process Success Foundation to Camp Creek Middle School and brought book for kids who couldn’t afford them. See photos below!

