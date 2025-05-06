'Grand Theft Auto VI' Gets New Trailer & Screenshots
Second Trailer For ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’s Teases Jason & Lucia’s “Bonnie & Clyde” Love Story
Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them. But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida — forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive.
We’re Gonna Have To Wait Another Year For Grand Theft Auto VIGTA 6 was initially set to release this fall, a release window Rockstar’s parent company, Take-Two Interactive, was confident in, but recently, the follow-up to GTA V had its release date pushed back to May 26, 2026, because it needed more time in the oven. Gamers have become quite used to Rockstar Games taking its sweet time with its games. It’s been a decade since GTA V, which is now one of the most popular, profitable pieces of media in the world, selling over 200 million copies and having seen multiple releases on multiple console generations. The online component of the game also helped give GTA V more legs with its constant updates and kept fans at bay for the time being, and there is no sign of that slowing down anytime soon. So what’s another year of waiting? If any video game studio deserves our grace, it’s Rockstar Games, because it hasn’t missed yet with its flagship game titles. Hit the gallery for more photos below.
Second Trailer For ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’s Teases Jason & Lucia’s “Bonnie & Clyde” Love Story was originally published on hiphopwired.com
