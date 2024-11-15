Our Favorite Looks From GQ's 'Men Of The Year' Event
1. Pharrell
Pharrell, one of this year’s GQ Men of the Year honorees, embraced the rodeo theme with a simple yet standout look: a classic black leather jacket with tassel details and sleek jeans. He finished the look with black sunglasses, a gold chain, and several rings, proving that understated elegance can still make a statement.
2. Naomi Osaka
Naomi Osaka stole the spotlight at the event in a pair of striking black slacks embellished with shiny pearl details along the sides. The tennis champion and new mom effortlessly paired the statement pants with a sleek black hat, brown boots, and a crisp white work shirt, casually left open with a loose black tie for a touch of laid-back elegance.
3. Jhené Aiko
Jhené Aiko shimmered in a chiffon dress with layered ruffles and high-waisted boots, the perfect mix of feminine and edgy. She accessorized with gold chains, including a heart-shaped pendant, and styled her natural curls in a loose bun for a relaxed yet polished finish.
4. Big Sean
Aiko’s partner, Big Sean, kept it equally stylish in a cream suit, topped off with a gold chain that added a touch of luxury to his sleek look. With sleek cornrows and elegant cream shoes, the rapper brought opulence and sophistication to the rodeo soiree.
5. Malika Andrews
Sports reporter Malika Andrews gave the party’s rodeo theme a contemporary update, wearing a white corset top with a dramatic chiffon sash that cascaded over her high-waisted white pants. She finished the look with white boots and a cream cowboy hat, bringing modern chic to the Western-inspired aesthetic.
6. Junelle Bromfield and Noah Lyles
Newly engaged Olympic stars Junelle Bromfield and Noah Lyles fully embraced the Wild West theme, each adding their own flair. Bromfield sizzled in a denim dress adorned with sparkling crystal details, adding a modern twist to her Western-inspired look. She balanced the denim with knee-high boots and a bright white hat, accessorizing with metallic jewelry for an extra pop. Lyles kept the vibe going strong in a brown leather suit, adding cool retro sunglasses and a minimalist watch to complete his effortlessly stylish ensemble.
7. Jordan Chiles
Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles brought bold glamour to the GQ affair, turning heads in a metallic distressed suit that exposed her chest. The daring ensemble was paired with minimal accessories and black heels, exuding confident, high-fashion energy.
Our Favorite Looks From GQ’s ‘Men Of The Year’ Event was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
