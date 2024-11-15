Our Favorite Looks From GQ’s ‘Men Of The Year’ Event

Pharrell, Shaboozey, Jordan Chiles, Noah Lyles, and Junelle Bromfield were among the many Black stars who flocked to the parking lot of LA’s iconic Bar Marmont on Nov. 14 to celebrate the star-studded GQ’s

Men of the Year

event. With a Wild West theme in full swing, A-listers from sports, fashion, music, and culture showed up in their best cowboy-inspired looks to honor this year’s honorees, including Dwayne Johnson, John Mulaney, and Pharrell Williams.

According to

Vogue

, the American Rodeo-inspired bash

was packed

with playful activities, including an immersive old-timey saloon with a long bar and creaky wooden floors. Guests sipped cocktails and snacked on Old West-inspired treats like mini funnel cakes, Fritos, and deviled eggs. The festivities also featured a live variety show, where Dwayne Johnson—dressed in a black cowboy hat and leather vest—participated in a fun Q&A session. The red carpet, lined with hay bales, oak barrels, and fake cacti, completed the Western atmosphere.

The night culminated with a high-energy performance from Grammy-nominated country artist Shaboozey, who rocked the stage and was

also

one of the best-dressed guests. Shaboozey, who has made waves in the country music scene this year, is riding high on the success of his hit song “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” which

topped the Billboard Hot 100 for 17 weeks

. The song

is now competing

for one of the Grammys’ biggest honors—Song of the Year.

Vogue

reported that Shaboozey turned heads at the event in a checkered blazer by Bode, adorned with Swarovski crystals and jeans from Coût De La Liberté.

“I feel amazing. I’m from Virginia. I love Wranglers; I love a Stetson hat and belt buckles. We are always trying to elevate but keep it true to

western

. It’s about being experimental,” he said of the unique look.

Shaboozey wasn’t the only star who stood out at the fashion affair.

Here are other celebs who

shined at the GQ

Men of The Year

event.