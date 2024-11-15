Listen Live
Our Favorite Looks From GQ's 'Men Of The Year' Event

Published on November 15, 2024
2024 GQ Men Of The Year Party Pharrell, Shaboozey, Jordan Chiles, Noah Lyles, and Junelle Bromfield were among the many Black stars who flocked to the parking lot of LA’s iconic Bar Marmont on Nov. 14 to celebrate the star-studded GQ’s Men of the Year event. With a Wild West theme in full swing, A-listers from sports, fashion, music, and culture showed up in their best cowboy-inspired looks to honor this year’s honorees, including Dwayne Johnson, John Mulaney, and Pharrell Williams.
According to Vogue, the American Rodeo-inspired bash was packed with playful activities, including an immersive old-timey saloon with a long bar and creaky wooden floors. Guests sipped cocktails and snacked on Old West-inspired treats like mini funnel cakes, Fritos, and deviled eggs. The festivities also featured a live variety show, where Dwayne Johnson—dressed in a black cowboy hat and leather vest—participated in a fun Q&A session. The red carpet, lined with hay bales, oak barrels, and fake cacti, completed the Western atmosphere.
The night culminated with a high-energy performance from Grammy-nominated country artist Shaboozey, who rocked the stage and was also one of the best-dressed guests. Shaboozey, who has made waves in the country music scene this year, is riding high on the success of his hit song “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 for 17 weeks. The song is now competing for one of the Grammys’ biggest honors—Song of the Year.  Vogue reported that Shaboozey turned heads at the event in a checkered blazer by Bode, adorned with Swarovski crystals and jeans from Coût De La Liberté. “I feel amazing. I’m from Virginia. I love Wranglers; I love a Stetson hat and belt buckles. We are always trying to elevate but keep it true to western. It’s about being experimental,” he said of the unique look. Shaboozey wasn’t the only star who stood out at the fashion affair. Here are other celebs who shined at the GQ Men of The Year event.

1. Pharrell

Pharrell
Pharrell, one of this year’s GQ Men of the Year honorees, embraced the rodeo theme with a simple yet standout look: a classic black leather jacket with tassel details and sleek jeans. He finished the look with black sunglasses, a gold chain, and several rings, proving that understated elegance can still make a statement.



2. Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka
Naomi Osaka stole the spotlight at the event in a pair of striking black slacks embellished with shiny pearl details along the sides. The tennis champion and new mom effortlessly paired the statement pants with a sleek black hat, brown boots, and a crisp white work shirt, casually left open with a loose black tie for a touch of laid-back elegance.

3. Jhené Aiko

Jhené Aiko
Jhené Aiko shimmered in a chiffon dress with layered ruffles and high-waisted boots, the perfect mix of feminine and edgy. She accessorized with gold chains, including a heart-shaped pendant, and styled her natural curls in a loose bun for a relaxed yet polished finish.



4. Big Sean

Big Sean
Aiko’s partner, Big Sean, kept it equally stylish in a cream suit, topped off with a gold chain that added a touch of luxury to his sleek look. With sleek cornrows and elegant cream shoes, the rapper brought opulence and sophistication to the rodeo soiree.



5. Malika Andrews

Malika Andrews
Sports reporter Malika Andrews gave the party’s rodeo theme a contemporary update, wearing a white corset top with a dramatic chiffon sash that cascaded over her high-waisted white pants. She finished the look with white boots and a cream cowboy hat, bringing modern chic to the Western-inspired aesthetic.



6. Junelle Bromfield and Noah Lyles

Junelle Bromfield and Noah Lyles
Newly engaged Olympic stars Junelle Bromfield and Noah Lyles fully embraced the Wild West theme, each adding their own flair. Bromfield sizzled in a denim dress adorned with sparkling crystal details, adding a modern twist to her Western-inspired look. She balanced the denim with knee-high boots and a bright white hat, accessorizing with metallic jewelry for an extra pop. Lyles kept the vibe going strong in a brown leather suit, adding cool retro sunglasses and a minimalist watch to complete his effortlessly stylish ensemble.



7. Jordan Chiles

Jordan Chiles
Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles brought bold glamour to the GQ affair, turning heads in a metallic distressed suit that exposed her chest. The daring ensemble was paired with minimal accessories and black heels, exuding confident, high-fashion energy.

