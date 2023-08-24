GOP Front Runner In NC Gubernatorial Race Thinks Beyoncé Is ‘Satanic,’ Jay-Z Is ‘Demonic’ And Reptiles Run The World, Social Media Reacts

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

And, boooooy, when the GOP scours the sunken place to find its “Black friend” representatives to put into positions of power

North Carolina’s current lieutenant governor and the frontrunner in the state’s upcoming gubernatorial race, Mark Robinson, believes that the 1969 moon landing might have been faked and that the world is run by elite lizard people.

Oh, and, of course, he thinks Beyoncé is “satanic,” according to HuffPost.

“Seriously, her songs sound like they say stuff like ‘satan laughs as you rot in hell’ if play them backwards. SUPER WEIRD!!!!!,” Robinson posted to Facebook in 2019. He also called Jay-Z “demonic”, said the Blueprint rap icon was sent by Satan to turn people away from Jesus, and said that the music industry, in general, is run by the Illuminati and by Satan.

Now, listen: The internet is chock full of idiotic conspiracy theorists and religious nuts who think Beyoncé’s Rennasainse tour is a traveling demonic ritual brought to us by Satan’s Illuminati Inc. Anti-Satan fanatics, pseudo-Cristians and QMorons have also been known to protest outside of Bey’s shows to warn concertgoers that they’re about to be bathed in the blood of the devil, or whatever.

Now, as scary as some of these real-life Idiocracy cast members are, they’re presumably not people who have been placed in one of the highest positions of legal power in their state. They’re also probably not leading their states in the race to be governor. (And if any of these people are any of the above—they’re probably running under a Republican ticket.) Robinson, however, is different.

From HuffPost:

Robinson, who is the state’s lieutenant governor, has said he “wouldn’t be surprised” if the 1969 moon landing was fake and the 9/11 terrorist attacks were an “inside job.” He’s “SERIOUSLY skeptical” of President John F. Kennedy’s assassination and of the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas. He falsely accused David Hogg, a survivor of the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, of being a paid actor. He’s claimed that climate change is based on “junk science.” And those are just the dangerous theories he’s echoed that have been previously reported. In lesser-noticed social media posts, Robinson has said that news coverage of police shootings is part of a media conspiracy “designed to push US towards their new world order.” He and his wife both liked a since-deleted Facebook comment that stated, “WWG1WGA are my ‘Identity’ letters,” a reference to the QAnon rallying cry “Where we go one, we go all.” In October 2018, on a day when authorities intercepted pipe bombs intended for President Barack Obama, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and CNN, Robinson suggested on Facebook that they had done it to themselves. “If you can’t beat ’em, bomb yourself,” he wrote.

Not only is Robinson perfect for the GOP because, like many of their unhinged reps (I’m looking at you, Marjorie Taylor Greene), he treats baseless conspiracy theories like they’re official reports handed down from God by Moses on holy tablets, but he’s a Black man who’s willing to say silly white nationalist things like Black people are the ones who owe reparations because people fought for us to be free.

Republicans sure can pick’ em, can’t they?

