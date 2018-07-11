Goal! World Cup Cutie Ruben Loftus-Cheek Is Quenching Our Summer Thirst!

Posted July 11, 2018

England Media Access - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Source: Alex Morton / Getty

We’ve seen plenty of cuties at the 2018 World Cup, but none is finer than England’s own Ruben Loftus-Cheek. The 22-year-old, whose from South London and plays for Chelsea, is melting the hearts of Black women around the world. Here are 20 pics of how and why this brotha is quenching all of our summer thirst!

Goaaaaaaallllllll!

Goal! World Cup Cutie Ruben Loftus-Cheek Is Quenching Our Summer Thirst! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Goal! World Cup Cutie Ruben Loftus-Cheek Is Quenching Our Summer Thirst!

21 photos Launch gallery

Goal! World Cup Cutie Ruben Loftus-Cheek Is Quenching Our Summer Thirst!

Continue reading Goal! World Cup Cutie Ruben Loftus-Cheek Is Quenching Our Summer Thirst!

Goal! World Cup Cutie Ruben Loftus-Cheek Is Quenching Our Summer Thirst!

[caption id="attachment_3006599" align="alignleft" width="891"] Source: Alex Morton / Getty[/caption] We’ve seen plenty of cuties at the 2018 World Cup, but none is finer than England’s own Ruben Loftus-Cheek. The 22-year-old, whose from South London and plays for Chelsea, is melting the hearts of Black women around the world. Here are 20 pics of how and why this brotha is quenching all of our summer thirst! Goaaaaaaallllllll!

Related Galleries
We’re Rooting For Everybody Black: The 2018 Emmy Nominations (We Care About)
TREND REPORT: Jelly Nails Are The New Summer Style For Your Hands
Papa Johns Is Stil Cancelled: Owner Used N-Word In May Conference Call
PHOTOS: #TeamBeautiful Hits New Orleans For All The Essence Fest Events
Get Inspiration For Your Next Hairstyle From Black Women At Essence Festival 2018
Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now