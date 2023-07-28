CASSIUS Gems: 17 Times GloRilla Proved She Has No Problem With Sex Appeal

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

One of the hottest young acts in rap celebrates their 24 birthday today.

GloRilla is ringing in her birthday after a very successful year that saw her take the success of her anthem “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” and build on it to release another catchy track in “Tomorrow 2.” The single’s success would reach even greater thanks to a memorable guest verse from Cardi B on the remix.

But while people have been embracing Big Glo’s music, some have critiqued her sex appeal or supposed lack thereof.

She brushed off the comments by hilariously posting a video of herself dancing to Beyoncé and Shakira’s song “Beautiful Liar.”

“Y’all, I’m on here ’cause I want to show y’all something,” she said while shaking her hip in the clip posted earlier this month. “So, I love constructive criticism. Y’all told me I need to work on my sex appeal. Y’all said I ain’t got none. Y’all said I need to be more feminine and sh-t. So here goes nothin’ — I’m finna channel my inner Beyoncé… Sasha Fierce.”

But we’re here to tell you that Glo does have sex appeal, and her thirst traps on Instagram prove it.

Check out some of her hottest Instagram moments below.

