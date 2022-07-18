CLOSE
The newest CMG signee, Glorilla surprises her fans at Birthday Bash ATL. Yo Gotti’s secret weapon hit the stage and the ladies were ready to go UP! Glorilla turned on the summer anthem ‘FNF’ & she didn’t even have to rap the lyrics, the crowd did it for her.
Check out the full photo recap below!
Glorilla Performs Summer Anthem, 'FNF' & The Crowd Goes CRAZY! [Photos]
1. Newest CMG Label Signee, Glorilla at Birthday Bash ATL 2022Source:@shotbyag_
Newest CMG Label Signee, Glorilla at Birthday Bash ATL 2022
2. Glorilla Birthday Bash ATL 26Source:other
3. Glorilla Performs Summer Anthem, ‘FNF’Source:other
4. Glorilla Pipin’ Up!Source:other
5. Glorilla moments before heading on the stageSource:other
6. Glorilla Performing #BirthdayBashATLSource:other
7. Glorilla Stage VisualSource:other
8. Glorilla x Blac YoungstaSource:other
9. Glorilla x Hot 107.9Source:other
10. Lights bright for the rising starSource:other
11. Glorilla Performs Summer Anthem, ‘FNF’ & The Crowd Goes CRAZY!Source:other
