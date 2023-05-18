GloRilla “Embarrassed” By Old Gun-Toting Photo Of Her Used To Roast Ja Morant, Twitter Reacts

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

As celebrities get caught up in their opinion of Ja Morant’s gun-flashing incident, GloRilla has found herself in the mix.

Amid social media making fun of Morant’s penchant for showing guns on Instagram Live, users found an old picture of Memphis-born rapper GloRilla holding a large gun that rivals her own height.

She’s holding the gun with one hand as she smiles at the camera. The picture looked too perfect and photoshopped, so fans didn’t think it was actually her until she fessed up on Twitter, recognizing her mischievous ways as a teenager and jokingly admitting it wasn’t a good look.

“I was a menace in high school I’m so embarrassed,” she quote tweeted the photo with several laughing crying emojis.

The original tweet of Glo holding the gun was captioned “ja morant every month”: a reference to Morant appearing in an Instagram Live with a gun in his hand over the weekend, for the second time since March 6.

The first incident–which took place at a strip club after a road loss to the Denver Nuggets–upset the masses, but Morant was let off easy with an eight-game suspension. At the same time, he reportedly entered a counseling program in Florida. In addition, he met with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to discuss the incident and its wide-ranging repercussions.

Silver thought the conversation was fruitful, so he was surprised when Morant pulled the same stunt weeks later.

“Honestly, I was shocked when I saw this weekend — that video. Now, we’re in the process of investigating it,” he told ESPN’s Malika Andrews of the second incident.

“Frankly, most of our conversation was about how incredibly serious the first incident was of waving a firearm on social media. The consequences there — an eight-game suspension was pretty serious. And something that he, at least to me, seemed to take incredibly seriously in that time,” Silver continued.

Morant also released an apology for the mishap, promising he’s on the road to redemption in the wake of his mistakes.

“I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people who have supported me. This is a journey and I recognize there is more work to do. My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I’m committed to continuing to work on myself,” the statement read, according to ESPN’s NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

See how Twitter’s reacting to the old photo of GloRilla holding a gun below.

