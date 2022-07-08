Gladys Knight Delivers Power & Love In Philly [See Performance Here!]

One of the most popular and highly recognized standup comedians on the road today has also made quite an impression in the television, film and radio arenas. D.L. can currently be heard on the New York airwaves, as host of the morning show on WYKS-FM. In just a few months on air, DL has managed to increase the listenership for the station. DL also serves as a weekly contributor to the nationally syndicated radio show, “The Tom Joyner Morning Show.” Most recently, D.L. hosted the NBC game show pilot “Who’s Bluffing Who”, in which 7 contestants will try to win half a million dollars. Each episode they will use their bluffing skills -- including possibly stealing each other's money -- to advance in the game as they are gradually whittled down to one winner. Known for his astute political savvy in true comedian style, DL served as host of his own late night talk show on CNN “D.L. Hughley Breaks the News.” Proving he could, indeed break news, D.L. was able to uncover startling, news-making comments from such guests as former White House press secretaries Scott McClellan and Ari Fleischer, as well as RNC chair Michael Steele. A standup comedian to the core, D.L. starred in his own one-hour special for HBO entitled “Unapologetic.” The special, D.L.’s fourth for the network, is currently available on DVD. In 2007, D.L. starred on the NBC series “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip” and also HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”, as well as the BET series “S.O.B: Socially Offensive Behavior”. As the star and producer of his namesake television show that ran on ABC and UPN “The Hughleys,” D.L. is also well known as one of the standout comedians on the hit comedy docu-film The Original Kings of Comedy . A veteran of numerous talk show appearances D.L. switched the tables in 2005, hosting his own talk show on Comedy Central “Weekends at the DL.” In addition, D.L. has headlined several comedy specials including “D.L. Hughley: Going Home,” “D.L. Hughley Live”, “Shocked & Appalled” and the recent “Unapologetic”. DL’s first love, always has been, and always will be, standup comedy. “From the minute I first walked onstage and picked up a microphone,” he says, “I knew that it was what I was meant to do.”

Fresh off of her nearly month-long UK Tour, R&B Legend Gladys Knight resumed her USA tour with its first stop, befittingly, in the City of Brotherly Love. Delivering an inconceivable measure of power and love through every rich, melodious note, the reigning Empress of Soul repetitively stirred and aroused the musical senses of the mesmerized sold-out Dell Music Center crowd. The cheers and applauses at the mere sight of her walking onto the stage were truly a form of adoration and homage from the heart of Philadelphia.

Looking totally radiant and sounding as if her vocal cords are emitting sounds directly from Heaven, the 78 year-old Ms. Knight embraced the audience with sweet charisma, warm conversation, and the unparalleled satisfaction of delivering hit after hit as only she can. Let’s face it, Gladys loves what she does and it truly shows

Knight shows no signs of slowing down. Watching her perform, it’s hard to behold her God given beauty along with her youthful style and actually fathom that she has graced the music industry with her gift of song for three quarters of a century! Longevity looks stunning on The Empress!

Stepping out on the stage in Philly sparkling in what appears to be a custom-made all black sheer sequined one-armed draped cape with a shimmering black sequin t-strap tunic and black sequin and lace fitted pants, her sense of style has always been one of an extremely classy and unique fashionista. At every public appearance she is always very well put together – hair, makeup, wardrobe and accessories.

As the crowd indulged in the musical feast for the evening, Knight’s set list served as it’s opening appetizer “Forever More” as she walked onto the stage then segued into “Come Go With Me” (a Staples Singer’s tune), then glided to “Make Yours A Happy Home” (written by Curtis Mayfield and from the Claudine movie soundtrack), followed by Nitty Gritty, Michael Jackson’s “Shake Your Body Down to the Ground,” “With Every Beat of My Heart,” “Love Overboard,” “Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me,” and so much more. With the help of her exceptionally talented band and singers including Musical Director Leon Turner, bassist Joey Green and Keyboardist Yuko Tamura, Knight packed in over 20 songs for the evening.

Keeping in touch with her Christian foundation, she included an incredible worship medley that prompted an undeniable spiritual awareness, ushering in a sense of sweetness and pure gratitude. Unapologetic about her faith, Gladys makes it very clear that she tries to intertwine God in all that she does for it is He who has kept her thus far.

Gladys saved one of her signature songs, “Midnight Train to Georgia” for the Grand Finale to close out the show, allowing the audience to sing along and serve as her Pips.

Philly has embraced Ms. Knight, indeed, as her music is heard blasting on local radio dials, playing to an eclectic audience. Eager Philadelphia residents reveled at winning concert tickets from Radio One station CLASSIX 107.9 – experiencing the chance of a lifetime to see Gladys perform.

Knight expressed her love for the City of Philadelphia and gratitude for everyone coming out to see her perform. Another fan of Philadelphia is Knight’s friend and musician of 17 years, Yuko, who gave the Dell Music Center venue a thumbs up. She also made time to get out in the city and indulge in a local quaint Jamaican take-out restaurant that satisfied her taste buds. With an array of options for your shopping, musical and food palettes, how can anyone not love Philly?

Knight’s show opened the Summer Concert Series at Dell for the 2022 season and the camaraderie displayed among attendees was that of old friends reuniting as patrons and some returning season ticket-holders gathered under the stars. What a remarkable kickoff! What a “Knight” to remember!!

by T LaNice

