Giannis Antetokounmpo “Loses Temper” With Wells Fargo Center Worker, NBA Twitter Reacts

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is considered one of the nicest guys in the NBA, but Friday night, November 18, he might have tarnished that reputation a tad bit.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and his dedication to the sport of basketball is quite evident and is the reason he is a 2-time MVP and NBA champion and has yet to reach the peak of his prime.

Following a disappointing performance against the Philadelphia 76ers, where he missed 11 out of 15 free throws, which some could say contributed to the Bucks’ 110-102 loss to the Sixers in a relatively unheard-of move, the Greek Freak decided to get up some practice free throws.

Antetokounmpo has been pleased with his sudden terrible performance at the free throw line his past two games. Before his shortcomings at the charity stripe on Friday, he shot an abysmal 4-for-11 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

A video of Antetokounmpo taking some rare post-game free throws hit Twitter timelines Friday, and in it, we see pro hooper take his frustration out on a Wells Fargo Center worker.

The worker, who is just doing his job, places a ladder in front of the rim Antetokounmpo is shooting at. The Bucks superstar walks over to the worker, calmly asks them to hold off for a bit longer, and slides the ladder out of the way.

The worker then pushes the ladder back, and that’s when Giannis comes back over and pushes the 12-foot ladder onto the floor.

In another video, Sixers player Montrezl Harrell takes the ball away from Giannis and a trainer because Antetounmpo ignored his request to stop shooting so he could work out.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Tells His Side of The Story, Says He Meant No Harm

Spotted on ESPN, the gentle giant spoke to the press about the incident, providing more clarity.

“I’ve never tried to disrespect anyone in any way, shape, or form,” Antetokounmpo said.”I feel like today is just an unfortunate event that took place.”

What set everything in motion was Harrell taking the ball from Antetokounmpo. Giannis was trying to finish his routine of making ten free throws in a row, but Harrell came and took the ball on his seventh shot.

“I respect every player,” Antetokounmpo said. “I know some players don’t play now, they want to get some extra work, want to work on their skills and stuff, and I said, obviously we can shoot together. They said, they told me no, this is their court, I should leave. I was like, I have three more free throws, I was at seven, I want to try to make 10 in a row. I shot my eighth one. Came and took the ball away from me, and I was very surprised. I feel like it’s very unprofessional. I would never take the ball away from a professional athlete when he’s trying to do his job.”

Giannis’ brother, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, tried to talk with Harrell, but that didn’t work. Giannis went back into the Sixers’ locker room to get two basketballs, and that’s when the ladder incident occurred.

Of Course, Montrezl Harrell Had Something To Say

Montrezl Harrell didn’t stay silent on the incident between himself and Giannis touching on it in a tweet.

“Aye make sure you get the complete story,” Harrell wrote in his tweet. “I ask the man can he get off the court so I can workout they had to change the court over he ignore me so hey that’s what you get! Respect is respect! GOODNIGHT!”

