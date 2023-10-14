Geek Out: The Best Cosplay From Day 2 of New York Comic Con 2023

Cosplayers were excited to kick off Day 1 of New York Comic Con 2023 with fantastic takes on their favorite comic book and pop culture icons. On day 2, the gloves came off because of some eye-popping cosplay.
Friday, October 13, was not a bad day by any stretch of the imagination. It was a day full of fun and excitement as Day 2 of New York Comic Con 2023 was in full effect.
Just like Thursday, cosplayers flooded the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in droves to show off the costumes they had been working on all year long just for this moment, and they damn sure did not disappoint.
On Day 2, we definitely stepped into the Spider-Verse as all kinds of Spider-Men and Women greeted us. This year, Spider-Punk, aka Hobie Brown, from the latest Sony animated feature, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, was a popular choice, especially with the ladies.
Not to be outdone, Spider-Ham from Into Spider-Verse popped up too.
Captain America was definitely in the building, Steve Rogers fresh off his fight with Thanos in Endgame, and the new holder of the Cap’s mighty Vibranium shield, Sam Wilson.
Of course, Miles Morale was in the building, and it was our favorite version from the Spider-Man: Miles Morales video game, the 2020 suit.
One word: amazing.
Other Fantastic New York Comic Con Cosplay Moments
In the world of video games, we got to choose our fighter select screen from Mortal Kombat, which was absolutely glorious.
One cosplay moment that definitely took our breath away was the moment Queen Akasha stepped on the Javits Center main hall floor.
Honestly, it was the best cosplay of the day.
That was Day 2, and we will be in the building for Day 3.
You can see more photos in the gallery below.
Photos: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez
1. Iron Man Armor Model 42Source:@PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con
2. Iron Man Mark XXXIXSource:@PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con
3. Freddy KreugerSource:@PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con
4. Dr. Doom-HamSource:Beau Gaines
5. Black CatSource:Instagram
6. VampirellaSource:@PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con
7. John WickSource:@PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con
8. Lady Dimitrescu (Resident Evil Village)Source:@PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con
9. Leon S. Kennedy (Resident Evil 4)Source:@PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con
10. Zach (Final Fantasy: Crisis Core)Source:@PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con
11. Carl (The Walking Dead)Source:@PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con
12. Power Ranger x Pokémon crossover (Charizard Power Coin)Source:@PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con
13. Michael Jackson zombie (Thriller)Source:@PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con
14. Cyclops (X-Men)Source:Manila Nine Three (Reuben Chapman)
15. The Terminator (Terminator 2: Judgement Day)Source:@PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con
16. Captain America (Avengers: Endgame)Source:@PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con
17. Winifred Sanders (Hocus Pocus)Source:@PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con
18. Calvin Ellis aka Black SupermanSource:@PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con
19. WolverineSource:@PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con
20. Freddy (Five Nights At Freddy)Source:@PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con
21. Clone Trooper (Bad Batch)Source:NBC
22. Kylo Ren (Star Wars: The Force Awakens)Source:Netflix
23. Jessie (Toy Story 3)Source:@PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con
24. Mirko (My Hero Academia)Source:@PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con
25. Ben Reilly Scarlet Spider (Spider-Man : Across The Spider-Verse)Source:@PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con
26. Spartan (Halo)Source:@PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con
27. Rocket Raccoon (Guardians of The Galaxy)Source:@PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con
28. New York Comic Con 2023 CosplaySource:@PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con
29. Miles MoralesSource:@PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con
30. CatwomanSource:@PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con
31. ShazaamSource:@PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con
32. MeganSource:@PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con
33. MagnetoSource:Getty
