Geek Out: The Best Cosplay From Day 1 of New York Comic Con 2023

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

It’s that time of the year when New Yorkers spot people dressed up as their favorite superheroes, supervillains, and pop culture icons taking a ride on the train because New York Comic Con is back.

The annual celebration of all things geeky is back and in full effect at the Jacob K. Javits Center. The event officially kicked off on Thursday, October 12, marking the second full convention at maximum capacity since the COVID-19 pandemic and all restrictions were lifted.

Like we always do, HipHopWired/Cassius Life is on the scene and on the prowl for the best cosplay, and we most definitely spotted some winners.

While roaming the halls of the giant convention center, we spied a Doctor Strange (pictured above) and Tony Stark cosplays that could serve as stunt doubles for the actual cast members from the Marvel films.

They weren’t the only Marvel characters in the Javits Center. Loki, Thor’s villainous brother, is enjoying newfound popularity thanks to Tom Hiddleston’s portrayal of the comic book character in the movies, and the Disney+ series has become a favorite among cosplayers.

No surprise, fresh off the popularity of the Greta Gerwig film starring Margot Robbie, we ran into plenty of Barbie cosplay. We didn’t see any Kens out, but there is still Friday, Saturday, and possibly Sunday to see someone showing they are “Kenough.”

Cosplayers As Video Game Characters

The world of video games was also well-represented at NYCC. We ran across what we believe is the best Call of Duty cosplay we have ever seen.

Just look at the cosplay of Simon “Ghost” Riley below. It’s impressive.

We also saw a great cosplay of the Mindflayer from the popular video game Baldur’s Gate 3, an excellent play on Joel from the PlayStation-exclusive video game and hit HBO series The Last of Us.

This was only day one, so keep it locked on HipHopWired and Cassius Life for more photos from NYCC weekend.

Hit the gallery below for more cosplay photos.

—

Photos: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez

Geek Out: The Best Cosplay From Day 1 of New York Comic Con 2023 was originally published on hiphopwired.com