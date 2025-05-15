Gallery: See Looks From Teyana Taylor, Niecy Nash, & More At The 2025 Disney Upfronts

1. Sheryl Lee Ralph Source: Getty Sheryl Lee Ralph was a golden goddess in a pleated, two-tone skirt moment that moved like magic. The velvet accents and belted waist brought richness to the look, and her joy made it even more radiant. Sis did not come to play—she came to twirl.

2. Law Roach Source: Getty Law Roach gave us drama and luxury in a deep green pinstripe suit with an exaggerated silhouette and a plunging neckline. There to promote the reboot of Project Runway with Nina Garcia and Christian Siriano, he topped it off with a textured Birkin, snakeskin boots, and oversized sunnies for full glam impact. As always, the category was flawless.

3. Janelle James Source: Getty Janelle James was glowing in a warm-toned earth goddess look with a body-hugging silhouette and ruched waist detail that embraced her curves. Her straight sleek hair and snake-print heels brought modern energy to the minimalist vibe. The gold bangles? A whole mood.

4. Ayo Edebiri Source: Getty The Bear star Ayo Edebiri is soft, feminine, and sophisticated as she poses at the 2025 Disney Upfronts. She rocks a knee-length white satin dress with a slight bubble hemline and sharp black pumps. Letting her dress shine, she wears minimal makeup and big, voluminous curls with a middle part.