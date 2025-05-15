Listen Live
Style & Fashion

Gallery: See Celebrity Style From The 2025 Disney Upfronts

Gallery: See Looks From Teyana Taylor, Niecy Nash, & More At The 2025 Disney Upfronts

Published on May 15, 2025
2025 Disney Upfront

Source: John Nacion / Getty

The 2025 Disney Upfronts didn’t just preview new shows on May 13, the event also brought out some of our favorite stars, rocking fits that were as must-see as the latest content. From corset looks that snatched and sculpted to denim fits that gave edgy and elevated, Niecy Nash and Teyana Taylor showed out and reminded us that style stays in rotation.
The two All’s Fair stars were among many other A-listers we love, but their looks not only slayed cameras but also inspired our wardrobes. So, let’s get into the details.

Disney Upfronts Style: Teyana Taylor Is The Ultimate Fly Girl In Denim Schiaparelli

Teyana arrived in a full denim situation from Schiaparelli that screamed fashion-forward fly girl. The deep indigo jumpsuit with oversized gold buttons, bold shoulders, and wide legs had just the right mix of structure and slouch.
Her signature pixie cut was perfectly laid, and she balanced it all with glam neutral makeup that let the outfit do all the talking. Teyana gave boss, she gave style, and she gave closet inspo. RELATED: Teyana Taylor’s Fresh Face And Pixie Cut Oozes ’90s Vibes

Disney Upfronts Style: Niecy Nash Serves Curves & Couture In Christian Siriano

Then there was Niecy, who came through in a blush-toned corset top, wide-leg trousers, and a floor-sweeping coat—all by Christian Siriano. Every time Niecy steps out, she reminds us that curves are couture, and this look was no different. The fit was so her.
2025 Disney Upfront style niecy nash

Source: John Nacion / Getty

With her signature big curls and soft glam, Niecy owned the event. The Claws star gave glam auntie with a mix of main character energy and boss babe vibes. 10 out of 10 Niecy, no notes! Denim and corsets continue to hold their space as mainstays in the fashion world, and we love to see it. Whether it’s Cowboy Carter’s influence or our collective nostalgia for ’90s and early 2000s aesthetics, these styles keep rotating back into our closets with new attitude.
So, take if from Teyana and Niecy, and rock these trends on your own.

Gallery: See Celebrity Style At The 2025 Disney Upfronts

Swipe through our full gallery below of other top celebrity looks from the Disney Upfronts below.

1. Sheryl Lee Ralph

Sheryl Lee Ralph
Source: Getty

Sheryl Lee Ralph was a golden goddess in a pleated, two-tone skirt moment that moved like magic. The velvet accents and belted waist brought richness to the look, and her joy made it even more radiant. Sis did not come to play—she came to twirl.

2. Law Roach

Law Roach
Source: Getty

Law Roach gave us drama and luxury in a deep green pinstripe suit with an exaggerated silhouette and a plunging neckline. There to promote the reboot of Project Runway with Nina Garcia and Christian Siriano, he topped it off with a textured Birkin, snakeskin boots, and oversized sunnies for full glam impact. As always, the category was flawless.

3. Janelle James

Janelle James
Source: Getty

Janelle James was glowing in a warm-toned earth goddess look with a body-hugging silhouette and ruched waist detail that embraced her curves. Her straight sleek hair and snake-print heels brought modern energy to the minimalist vibe. The gold bangles? A whole mood.

4. Ayo Edebiri

Ayo Edebiri
Source: Getty

The Bear star Ayo Edebiri is soft, feminine, and sophisticated as she poses at the 2025 Disney Upfronts. She rocks a knee-length white satin dress with a slight bubble hemline and sharp black pumps. Letting her dress shine, she wears minimal makeup and big, voluminous curls with a middle part.

5. Tyler James Williams

Tyler James Williams
Source: Getty

Tyler went for classic cool in a deep plum suit with subtle tailoring and a soft pink shirt underneath. The monochrome palette gave grown and grounded energy, and his stance said, “I know I look good.” A clean, confident slay we love.

Gallery: See Looks From Teyana Taylor, Niecy Nash, & More At The 2025 Disney Upfronts was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

