Gallery: See Celebrity Style From The 2025 Disney Upfronts
Gallery: See Looks From Teyana Taylor, Niecy Nash, & More At The 2025 Disney Upfronts
Disney Upfronts Style: Teyana Taylor Is The Ultimate Fly Girl In Denim SchiaparelliTeyana arrived in a full denim situation from Schiaparelli that screamed fashion-forward fly girl. The deep indigo jumpsuit with oversized gold buttons, bold shoulders, and wide legs had just the right mix of structure and slouch. Her signature pixie cut was perfectly laid, and she balanced it all with glam neutral makeup that let the outfit do all the talking. Teyana gave boss, she gave style, and she gave closet inspo. RELATED: Teyana Taylor’s Fresh Face And Pixie Cut Oozes ’90s Vibes
Disney Upfronts Style: Niecy Nash Serves Curves & Couture In Christian SirianoThen there was Niecy, who came through in a blush-toned corset top, wide-leg trousers, and a floor-sweeping coat—all by Christian Siriano. Every time Niecy steps out, she reminds us that curves are couture, and this look was no different. The fit was so her. With her signature big curls and soft glam, Niecy owned the event. The Claws star gave glam auntie with a mix of main character energy and boss babe vibes. 10 out of 10 Niecy, no notes! Denim and corsets continue to hold their space as mainstays in the fashion world, and we love to see it. Whether it’s Cowboy Carter’s influence or our collective nostalgia for ’90s and early 2000s aesthetics, these styles keep rotating back into our closets with new attitude. So, take if from Teyana and Niecy, and rock these trends on your own.
Gallery: See Celebrity Style At The 2025 Disney UpfrontsSwipe through our full gallery below of other top celebrity looks from the Disney Upfronts below.
1. Sheryl Lee Ralph
Sheryl Lee Ralph was a golden goddess in a pleated, two-tone skirt moment that moved like magic. The velvet accents and belted waist brought richness to the look, and her joy made it even more radiant. Sis did not come to play—she came to twirl.
2. Law Roach
Law Roach gave us drama and luxury in a deep green pinstripe suit with an exaggerated silhouette and a plunging neckline. There to promote the reboot of Project Runway with Nina Garcia and Christian Siriano, he topped it off with a textured Birkin, snakeskin boots, and oversized sunnies for full glam impact. As always, the category was flawless.
3. Janelle James
Janelle James was glowing in a warm-toned earth goddess look with a body-hugging silhouette and ruched waist detail that embraced her curves. Her straight sleek hair and snake-print heels brought modern energy to the minimalist vibe. The gold bangles? A whole mood.
4. Ayo Edebiri
The Bear star Ayo Edebiri is soft, feminine, and sophisticated as she poses at the 2025 Disney Upfronts. She rocks a knee-length white satin dress with a slight bubble hemline and sharp black pumps. Letting her dress shine, she wears minimal makeup and big, voluminous curls with a middle part.
5. Tyler James Williams
Tyler went for classic cool in a deep plum suit with subtle tailoring and a soft pink shirt underneath. The monochrome palette gave grown and grounded energy, and his stance said, “I know I look good.” A clean, confident slay we love.
Gallery: See Looks From Teyana Taylor, Niecy Nash, & More At The 2025 Disney Upfronts was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
25 Best Black Christmas Movies Of All Time
-
Delusional Donald Trump Says ‘Black People Know A Scam’ While Deriding Somali Immigrants—‘Black People Love Trump’
-
The 30 Hottest Black Men In Hollywood
-
Black South Carolina Woman Files Lawsuit After White Circle K Employee Attacked Her Allegedly Causing Miscarriage