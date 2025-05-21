Listen Live
Style & Fashion

Celebrity Kids Prom: These Celebs Sent Their Kids Off In Style

Gallery: Celebrity Kids Head Off To Prom 2025 In Style

Published on May 21, 2025
celebrity kids prom the combs twins

Source: Wil R/Star Max / Getty

It’s one of our favorite times of the year- prom season. Prom has much evolved from the big dance. These days, it’s a full-on production with prom proposals, prom send-offs and prom dresses that belong on the Met Gala red carpet.
Every year around this time, we get to witness the incoming generation of creators, designers, fashionistas put on a display of their nascent skills through their prom looks. Last year, the Booker T. Washington High School’s once-upon-a-time prom parade made headlines and setting the bar for prom extravaganzas.

Celebrity Kids Prom

Celebrity kids like the Combs Twins, Savannah and Lebron James’ son Bryce and Marlo Hampton’s nephew Michael have all shared images of the prom looks before heading out to celebrate their high school careers. Jesse and D’ Lila Combs wore matching sparkling red mermaid gowns to their senior prom. And “Munty” Marlo celebrated Michael’s prom with a sweet social media message. “Senior Prom Send-Off for Michael! Thank you to everyone who came out to support my baby without even being asked — it truly meant the world to me🤗. Even though y’all kept telling me to get out of the pictures (it wasn’t my prom, I know! lol🤣), a time was definitely had — and my baby brought home PROM KING 🏆🤴🏾!” Met Gala mama Savannah James gushed over her son Bryce in a prom post. “Prom 2025,” she wrote. “This is really taking me out,” she captioned a close-up photo of his prom suit. Watching the youth head out to prom is one of our pastimes. Keep scrolling from this year’s celebrity kids prom looks.

1. The Combs Twins

Taking a break from their father’s public trial, the Combs Twins, Jesse and D’ Lila, got dolled up for their big night. According to People, when asked about prom, the beautiful girls responded, “The party doesn’t start until we walk in. Saved the best for last.”

 

2. Bryce James

Bryce James showed off his individual style rocking a classic black Louis Vuitton suit tailored to perfection to his senior prom. In a carousel series shared on Instagram, Bryce poses with his mom Savannah, little sister Zhuri, big brother Bronny and the leader of the James clan, Lebron. 

3. Michael

‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ star Marlo Hampton sent her nephew off to prom in style and we’d expect nothing less from the former peach holder. The Munty was extra proud her baby brought home the title of prom king.

Gallery: Celebrity Kids Head Off To Prom 2025 In Style was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

