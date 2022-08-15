The 2022-2023 season marks the 25th anniversary of the Washington Wizards team rebranding. To celebrate Washington will acknowledge the motivation for the team’s name change in 1997 and will continue to raise awareness and funds for organizations working to combat gun violence in the Nation’s Capital. During the 2022-23 season, 25% of all in-venue Washington Bullets apparel sales will be donated to the Alliance of Concerned Men (ACM), an organization dedicated to promoting understanding, peace, and harmony. Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation will also match this donation for up to $10,000.
Click here to get all the details on the giveaways and special events happening throughout this season!
Checkout the photos below of Beal, Rui and Kuz rocking the throwback jerseys…
DON’T MISS THE LATEST GIVEAWAYS & NEWS! JOIN OUR TEXT CLUB! TEXT ‘KYS’ TO 37890!
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
READ MORE:
- For A Legend: NBA To Retire Bill Russell’s No. 6 Leaguewide
- Serena Williams Announces Approaching Retirement From Tennis in VOGUE
- Doc Rivers Makes It Clear His Post Game 7 Comments In 2021 Were Not The Reason Ben Simmons Left Philly
From Bullets to Wizards: Washington Celebrates 25th Anniversary of Rebrand [Photos] was originally published on kysdc.com
1. Bradley BealSource:WizardsPR
The Washington Wizards unveil their campaign for the 2022-23 season celebrating the team’s 25th anniversary since rebranding to the Wizards name in 1997. Photo of Bradley Beal in Classic Edition Wizards Jersey
2. Washington Wizards Classic Jersey 25th AnniversarySource:Wizards PR
Washington Wizards Celebrating 25 years since team name change and rebrand
3. Kyle KuzmaSource:Wizards PR
Kyle Kuzma in Washington Wizards Classic Jersey for 25th Anniversary
4. Washington Wizards Classic Jersey 25th AnniversarySource:Wizards PR
Washington Wizards Celebrating 25 years since team name change and rebrand
5. Rui HachimuraSource:Wizards PR
Rui Hachimura wearing the Wizards 25th Anniversary Classic Jersey
6. Washington Wizards Classic Jersey 25th AnniversarySource:Wizards PR
Washington Wizards Celebrating 25 years since team name change and rebrand
7. Washington Wizards Classic 25th Anniversary HatSource:Wizards PR
Washington Wizards Celebrating 25 years since team name change and rebrand