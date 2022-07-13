Four Fashionable Femcees Who Rock The Hip-Hop World

A number of femcees have been dominating the rap world, and some of those talented stars are bringing their ferocious energy to the fashion world, too.

Here at HelloBeautiful, we live for all the rap beauties who can spit a mean 16 while effortlessly donning high fashion couture. It’s a difficult job, by all means, but these hip-hop stars do it well! Let’s take a moment to give a few flowers to five female rap stars who are currently selling our shows and commanding the crowd with their dynamic stage presence and unique style.

1. Megan Thee Stallion The Houston Hottie Megan Thee Stallion wore a custom leather body suit by Burberry to her big show at Glastonbury Festival earlier this month. The curve accentuating piece fit the three-time Grammy winner like a glove as she rocked the festival stage. Meg’s leather cap, furry shoulder wrap and gloves tied the entire BDSM-inspired outfit together. In the caption, the 27-year-old star thanked her fans and her design team for putting together the raunchy ensemble. “@glastofest was absolutely LEGENDARY last night THANK YOU THANK YOU UK HOTTIES we really had a fu*cking blast 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 BIG thank you to @riccardotisci17 AND THE WHOLE @burberry TEAM for my head to toe custom look,” she gushed.

2. The City Girls Yung Miami has been glowing lately. The star, who is one-half of the female rap duo City Girls, slayed her performance at Wireless Festival over the weekend alongside her Hip-Hop partner in crime, JT. This week, the Miami native has been eating up the gram with an assortment of high fashion looks, including a Black fitted asymmetrical tube dress. Miami, who also performs under her real name Caresha, brought the outfit to life with a cute glittery clutch, clear stiletto heels, and a diamond necklace. The buzzing rap artist wore her hair in a cute bob that was parted to perfection down the middle.

3. Cardi B The work never stops for Cardi B. The mother of two surprised fans on Tuesday when she revealed her jaw-dropping cover story with Vogue Singapore for their “Ablaze” issue. Cardi, 28 dazzled on the front cover wearing a feathered blue Tom Ford coat and a metallic cap. On Instagram, the fiery rapper shared a few more highlights from the sizzling photo shoot, and this floral Richard Quinn body suit and matching wide brim sun hat sent the internet into shambles. Celebrity stylist Luxury Law was responsible for creating Cardi’s gorgeous look. The Bronx native was also in attendance at Wireless Festival over the weekend. During her performance, she revved up the crowd wearing a shiny custom body suit created by celebrity designer Angel Brinks. Cardi literally has looks for days!