Former Baltimore Ravens Wide Receiver Jacoby Jones Dies At 40, Ray Lewis, J.J. Watt & More Pay Tribute

ESPN reports no cause of death has been revealed, but in a statement, his family Jones’ family revealed that he died “peacefully” in his home in New Orleans.Per ESPN:

“The family, including his mother, Emily and his son, Little Jacoby, are together and are asking for prayers, privacy, and support as they navigate through this difficult time.”

The Ravens said in a statement Sunday that “Jacoby had the unique ability to connect with everyone he encountered. His charisma, joy and love created a one-of-a-kind presence that could light up any room or brighten any dark day.”

A nine-year NFL veteran whose fun personality and flamboyant end zone dances endeared him to fans and teammates, Jones etched himself in NFL history during the Ravens’ 2012 Super Bowl run, scoring three postseason touchdowns in the most dramatic fashion.

Former Teammates & Coaches Remember Jacoby Jones