Flau'jae Performed At The Boardroom x Coinbase Party [Gallery]
Flau’jae Gave An Electrifying Performance At The Boardroom x Coinbase Party During WNBA All-Star Weekend [Gallery]
All-Star Weekend. The invite-only event, hosted by WNBA All-Stars Sabrina Ionescu and Jewell Loyd, featured an electrifying performance from rapper and LSU player Flau’jae Johnson. Check out a gallery from the exciting event inside. The Boardroom x Coinbase party took place at The Global Ambassador in Phoenix, Arizona. The exclusive event was hosted by WNBA All-Stars Ionescu and Loyd with a special performance by Flau’jae. The party attracted many of the WNBA’s most beloved icons and a diverse group of influential leaders from sports, music, entertainment, and business.On Thursday (July 18), Boardroom hosted their second annual Boardroom x Coinbase Party at WNBA
VIP guests included Las Vegas Aces teammates A’ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray, Sydney Colson, and Jackie Young; Phoenix Mercury teammates Natasha Cloud and Charisma Osborne; New York Liberty’s Breanna Stewart and Rebekah Gardner; Atlanta Dream’s Jordin Canada and Allisha Gray; Los Angeles Sparks’s Dearica Hamby; Connecticut Sun’s Olivia Nelson-Ododa; former WNBA Players Crystal Langhorne and Monique Currie; WNBA Legend Sheryl Swoopes; WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert; sports agent Jill Smoller; UConn’s Paige Bueckers; ESPN talent Andraya Carter, Holly Rowe, Arielle Chambers, Ryan Ruocco, Lachina Robinson, and Rebecca Lobo; Dadrion Taylor of the Arizona Cardinals; Josh Okogie of the Phoenix Suns; New York Liberty CEO Keia Clarke; UCLA’s Kiki Rice; Seattle Storm President and CEO Alisha Valavanis; Golden State Valkyries President Jess Smith; New York Liberty GM Jonathan Kolb; Las Vegas Aces President Nikki Fargas; Unrivaled Basketball Chief Brand Officer Kirby Porter; DeepBlue Founder and CEO Laura Correnti; and Face of NBA2k Ronnie Singh, among many others. Rich Kleiman, Boardroom CEO, remarked, “It couldn’t be a more exciting time in the WNBA and Boardroom was proud to celebrate the league’s brightest stars at last night’s unofficial kick-off to All-Star Weekend. As momentum continues to build for the WNBA, we look forward to continuing to spotlight the league’s key players and major moments for years to come.” Gary Sun, Coinbase VP of Marketing, added, “In this record-breaking year for women’s basketball, Coinbase is proud to partner with Boardroom to celebrate the league’s brightest stars. This is Coinbase’s third season as a WNBA partner, and we were excited to continue to expand on this support as the co-sponsor for the unofficial kick-off to the 2024 All-Star weekend. We’re excited to spotlight the league’s players and major moments for years to come, and to continue to encourage participation in an updated, more empowering financial system.” Guests also enjoyed a Pop-A-Shot 1v1 challenge via ESPN, SportsCenter video highlights of the season’s best moments so far, and exclusive craft cocktails made with Cierto Tequila.
Check out the gallery below:
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
Flau’jae Gave An Electrifying Performance At The Boardroom x Coinbase Party During WNBA All-Star Weekend [Gallery] was originally published on globalgrind.com
More from Black America Web