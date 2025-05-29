First Look: Prime Video’s ‘The Pickup’ Promises Laughs & Action With Eddie Murphy, Keke Palmer & Pete Davidson

Prime Video is revving up the laughs and action with its upcoming film The Pickup, a wild action-comedy that unites two generations of comedy icons for an unforgettable ride. Join this powerhouse case led by Eddie Murphy, Pete Davidson, and Keke Palmer for a first look inside the film.

Directed by Barbershop and Ride Along filmmaker Tim Story, the movie delivers a chaotic mix of heists, hijinks, and hilarity.

At the heart of The Pickup is a routine armored truck cash pickup gone completely sideways. Murphy stars as Russell, a seasoned driver forced into an uneasy alliance with the much younger and unpredictable Travis, played by Davidson. Their day takes a sharp turn when they’re ambushed by a group of ruthless criminals led by the cunning Zoe, portrayed by Palmer, whose plans stretch far beyond the truck’s cargo.

The film is more than an action-packed thrill ride. It’s also a clever collision of old-school cool and Gen Z chaos. Murphy brings his veteran comedic chops, Davidson adds his signature offbeat energy, and Palmer shines as the strategic, no-nonsense villain. The chemistry between the leads heightens every explosive moment and comedic beat.

Backing up the trio is a diverse ensemble cast that includes Eva Longoria, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Marshawn Lynch, Andrew Dice Clay, Jack Kesy, and WWE star Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoa’i. Whether it’s high-speed chases or clashing egos in tight quarters, The Pickup balances sharp dialogue, action-packed sequences, and laugh-out-loud moments throughout its 94-minute runtime.

Written by Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider and produced by a heavy-hitting team including Murphy himself, The Pickupdelivers on its promise to entertain, combining slick direction from Tim Story with a high-stakes plot that keeps viewers on their toes.

Set to stream on Prime Video, The Pickup is rated R for its action-packed intensity and adult humor. It’s shaping up to be the perfect weekend watch — whether you’re in it for the comedic legends, the thrilling action, or the explosive chemistry that comes when generations collide. Buckle up — The Pickup is one ride you won’t want to miss.