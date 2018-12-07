Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (12/1-12/7)

Copyright © 2018 Interactive One, LLC.
Posted 4 hours ago
View this post on Instagram Breakfast with Munchkin ❤️❤️❤️ FYI mommy police the grits were NOT HOT... 🤦🏾♀️ #Momlife #Love A post shared by Keshia Knight Pulliam (@keshiaknightpulliam) on Dec 6, 2018 at 7:24am PST
View this post on Instagram Writing our letters to Santa! It’s a big moment!!!🎅🏼 A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Nov 30, 2018 at 11:12am PST
View this post on Instagram It ain’t my fault nobody wanna be ya damn friend 🤪LOL... When your Vibe right people run to you, instead of from you!!!! 🖤 #DontTakeYourselfToSerious #LaughALOT #LoveEvenMore LV Duffle & Fanny : @agora_vintage A post shared by Monica 🖤 (@monicabrown) on Dec 6, 2018 at 5:06pm PST
View this post on Instagram Toasting to the GOAT on his B Day....You inspire us all man. Nothing But love for champ. Happy B Day HOV A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Dec 4, 2018 at 8:46am PST
View this post on Instagram My son in Law Jay took this photo in a African hat !! Yes it’s very heavy❤️ in South Africa A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Nov 30, 2018 at 10:19am PST
View this post on Instagram 6 more days and our angel arrives in LA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese) on Dec 4, 2018 at 6:13pm PST
View this post on Instagram #aboutlastNight Excuse me, u interrupting my #bathroomSelfie 👩🏾🎤 nah, @makeupsurgeon and @prince_khyseam did my glam so beautifully I didn’t wanna go back normal in that moment. So I did a photo shoot in my elephant pj’s with my #IphoneXSMaaax... #hehe Hope all of you #UncononditionalLoves have a #sunshineFeeling Tuesday. luv #foreverbrandy A post shared by 📖 b r a n d y 📖 (@4everbrandy) on Dec 4, 2018 at 12:10pm PST
View this post on Instagram Me, @dancortese n @maksimc just cutting up on the @iamsteveharveytv show!!.. Tune In!!!!! #RnBMoney #TheGeneral A post shared by Tank (@therealtank) on Dec 6, 2018 at 2:18pm PST
View this post on Instagram 😂😂😂❤️ @the_combs_twins @myfancychance A post shared by Christian Combs (@kingcombs) on Nov 30, 2018 at 4:32pm PST
View this post on Instagram HEAVY ON THE FKN SLEAZO!!!!!!!!!!!!! 🍪🥛♥️♥️♥️♥️‼️‼️‼️‼️🦄🦄🦄🦄✨✨✨✨⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️🌊 LINK IN BIO #GoodForm VIDEO FT. LIL WAYNE @liltunechi #YMOE A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Nov 29, 2018 at 12:48pm PST
