Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (12/1-12/7)

Posted 4 hours ago

1. Keisha Knight Pulliam Shows Off Her Baby Girl

2. Mariah Carey’s Twins Wrote Their Letters To Santa

3. Monica Is A Beauty

4. Kevin Hart And Friends Celebrate Jay-Z’s Birthday

5. Miss Tina Enjoyed Herself In Africa

6. Tyrese’s Baby Girl Is Beautiful

7. Brandy Is Beautiful

8. Tank Stopped By The Talk

9. It’s Great To See The Combs Kids Smiling

10. Nicki Minaj And Waye

Related Galleries
17 Types of Women Men Have All Dated- According to MEN
Progress! Blackface Tradition In Europe Is On Its Last Legs
10 Celebs With Documentaries
Black & Gold: Our 13 Favorite Celebrity Alphas
All The Looks Beyonce Wore At Global Citizen Festival
Celebs Born In December
In Studio Guests
The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Lavell Crawford Makes A Mean ‘No Bake Lasagna’
Rebecca Crews Is Ready To Take The Music Industry By Storm!
Michael Jr.’s ‘More Than Funny’ Is Coming To Theaters For One Night Only
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close