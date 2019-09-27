CLOSE
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (09/21-09/27)

Posted 9 hours ago

1. Kelly Rowland Teamed Up With Fabletics

2. Lance Gross’ Baby Boy Lennon Is The Cutest

View this post on Instagram

My Son || 🐢2

A post shared by lancegross (@lancegross) on

3. Brooklyn And Pilar Are Too Cute

4. Ciara And Gabrielle Union Went To The Seahawks Game

View this post on Instagram

Always sweet times with my girl @GabUnion❤️

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

5. Luda Rode A Camel

View this post on Instagram

#forevermood

A post shared by @ ludacris on

6. Ashanti Is Stunning

View this post on Instagram

Key lime pie 🍋🥝

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

7. Tiny Wished T.I. A Happy Birthday

8. 50 Cent Cleans Up Nicely

9. Baby True Is Too Fly

10. Chicago West Is Growing Up So Fast!

View this post on Instagram

My Chi Chi

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

