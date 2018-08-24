Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (08/18-08/24)

Posted 9 hours ago

1. Monica Looking Good!

2. John Legend And Chrissy Teigan’s Baby Girl Headed To School

3. Lance Gross’ Baby Boy Is So Handsome

4. Tamar Braxton Shared A Throwback

Throwback tho🤩 #montelljordan

A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on

5. Tank Showing Off His Beautiful Wife

6. K Michelle Rocks Her Fashion Nova With Gucci!

@fashionnova and Gucci❤️

A post shared by K. Michelle (@kmichellemusic) on

7. Zendaya Is Basically A Selfie Queen

A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on

8. “Don’t Come Easy” Is Raheem DeVaughn’s Fourth Top Ten Hit

9. Will Smith Thanks Idris Elba For A Night Out

@idriselba, Thanx for the Perfect Night Out! U-R-Da-Truth. @le_vacherin

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on

10. Ashanti Turned Heads At The VMAs

Patiently...

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

11. Chris Brown’s Baby Girl Royalty Is Beautiful

❤️

A post shared by CHRIS BROWN (@chrisbrownofficial) on

