Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (08/04-08/10)

Posted 15 hours ago
Hold tight to your joy 🖤 A post shared by Monica Brown (@monicabrown) on Aug 9, 2018 at 6:35am PDT
MESSAGE📬 wait I just found out I have a FUNKY WHITE SISTER😳😩🤣😂 but hold up she brought her homegirl to da cookout too😳😂 she the one tiptoeing in the background with a cup of oodles & noodles in her hand😂🤣 Yo sis done made the elephant sound too🐘🤣😂 I wasn’t ready for her to say put the 😸 on ya like I told ya in a low deep voice😩😂she straight up killed “Work it” with the yea yea yea at the beginning & the sound effects & all🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾😂 my funky white sis ft Miss Tippy Toe in the back🔥🤗❤️ A post shared by Missy Elliott (@missymisdemeanorelliott) on Aug 7, 2018 at 10:31pm PDT
Id give my life for you both!! You're all i got! @princesslove @melodylovenorwood A post shared by Ray J (@rayj) on Aug 6, 2018 at 10:16pm PDT
Today I’m reflecting on the many laughs and great times, I shared with the legendary #BernieMac. One uniquely Funny “MuthaFucka” #KangForever #milkncookies #throatorthestomach #imonthe50yardlinebutitsfirstandgoal #legend #chitownsfinest #iaintscaredofyoumuthafuckas A post shared by Cedric The Entertainer (@cedtheentertainer) on Aug 9, 2018 at 11:05am PDT
Opening Night of the #KODtour. Here supporting @c.syresmith. @LizaKoshy in the building! . Thanx @realcoleworld for havin’ us. A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on Aug 9, 2018 at 7:34pm PDT
It’s still Thursday so.... #tbt🖤 A post shared by Niecy Nash (@niecynash1) on Aug 9, 2018 at 9:47pm PDT
Grab your partner... round we go... something something .. Do-si-do 😂😂🤣🤣 #goofballin on @swatcbs #SWAT A post shared by Shemar Moore (@shemarfmoore) on Aug 8, 2018 at 12:29pm PDT
Soaking up allllll the moments with my little man. There’s just not enough time in the day for all the cuddles and kisses I need to cover him with. Between the pumping, nursing and diaper changes of course. LOL A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on Aug 7, 2018 at 9:26pm PDT
Long day at work, so I kept it simple and popped some organic wings in the oven...sprinkled with my spice blends of course! 💥#foodforlifebook #lailaalilifestyle A post shared by Laila Ali (@thereallailaali) on Aug 9, 2018 at 10:14pm PDT
❤️ @missroyaltybrown A post shared by CHRIS BROWN (@chrisbrownofficial) on Aug 8, 2018 at 11:41pm PDT
