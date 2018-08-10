ayesha curry , Bernie Mac , Cedric the Entertainer

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (08/04-08/10)

Posted 15 hours ago

1. Monica And Her Baby Girl

Hold tight to your joy 🖤

2. Missy Elliott Shouts Out A Fan

3. Ray J Shares A Sweet Photo Of His Family

4. Cedric The Entertainer Remembers His Friend Bernie Mac

5. Will Smith and the First Show On J. Cole’s Tour

6. Niecy Nash Shares A Throwback

It’s still Thursday so.... #tbt🖤

7. Shemar Moore On Set Of SWAT

8. Ayesha Curry Loving On Baby Canon

9. Laila Ali Cookin Up Some Grub

10. Chris Brown’s Baby Girl Playing In The Sand

❤️ @missroyaltybrown

