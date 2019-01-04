Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (12/29-01/04)

1. John Legend And His Twin

my twin boys

2. Tiny’s Oldest Daughter Bought A House

3. Usher Has New Hair

Rat Pack 2019

4. Kevin Hart Stopped By Ellen

5. Ginuwine Shows Off His New Beard

6. Ciara Shows Her Hubby Some Love

7. Beyonce Wishes Everyone A Happy 2019

Wishing you a beautiful 2019. 🙏🏽🐝

8. Tia Mowry’s Beautiful Family

9. DeAndre Hopkins Pledges To Help Pay For Jazmine Barnes’ Funeral

10. 50 Cent’s Son Is Ready For 2019

