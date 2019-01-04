Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (12/29-01/04)

Copyright © 2019 Interactive One, LLC.
View this post on Instagram my twin boys A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jan 3, 2019 at 12:46pm PST
View this post on Instagram Super proud of My 1st 💙💙💙 @zonniquejailee she bought her first house today!! Congratulations my beauty Queen... Your mama loves u lady! Thank you #Vic for everything. 🙏🏽👑💙 #ProudMama A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on Dec 27, 2018 at 10:56am PST
View this post on Instagram Rat Pack 2019 A post shared by Usher (@usher) on Jan 1, 2019 at 4:47pm PST
View this post on Instagram I stopped by @theellenshow to do some promo for my new movie "The Upside" & ended up staying on for the entire hour. Trust me when I tell you that you won't want to miss tomorrows episode. This was by far the most raw/honest & authentic interview that I have ever done. We talk about the Oscar controversy in depth. Make sure you tune in!!!!! A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Jan 3, 2019 at 8:25pm PST
View this post on Instagram Lol since y’all talking I might as well keep you talking Lololol you know I’m defiant I go there so fuck the haters NOW WHAT!!!!! Don’t get it twisted #entertainment #thegreatestshowonearth #22yearsandstillgoingstrong #daddybcziearnedit #ginuwine #maybethiswillstopyoufromhatinglol #nofilter lol #beardgang A post shared by Official Elgin B Lumpkin (@ginuwine) on Jan 3, 2019 at 8:29pm PST
View this post on Instagram Love you baby. I’m so proud of you @DangeRussWilson. Your hard work, consistency, and dedication motivates me. No matter what, you’re always a winner to me! #Playoffbound #GoHawks A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Dec 30, 2018 at 8:50pm PST
View this post on Instagram Wishing you a beautiful 2019. 🙏🏽🐝 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jan 1, 2019 at 3:45pm PST
View this post on Instagram #happynewyear #2019 from #thehardricts 🍾🥂🎉 A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on Dec 31, 2018 at 9:16pm PST
View this post on Instagram When I see Jazmine Barnes’ face, I see my own daughter. I am pledging my playoff check this week to help her family with funeral costs and to support @shaunking @SherriffED_HCSO @SylvesterTurner in bringing this man to justice. On Saturday, I will be playing in your honor, Jazmine. #JusticeForJazmine #LoveOverHate A post shared by @ deandrehopkins on Jan 3, 2019 at 8:13am PST
View this post on Instagram Happy New year from The young King SIRE. Let’s do it big #lecheminduroi A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Jan 1, 2019 at 12:42pm PST
