Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Coachella is officially back, which means so are the absolutely fun and festive lewks. Year after year, festivalgoers gather at Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA for the biggest celebration of music and art. Like most of the world’s big events, they took a pause for the past two and half years but now they are back and this one is ready to show off their enormous and enviable, three-day party.

Ari Lennox Spices Up Coachella In A Red Custom Crystal Jolleson Bodysuit

Keke Palmer Shows Off Her Killer Style At Coachella

Of course, we couldn’t wait to see what the girlies rocked to Coachella this year considering we haven’t been able to let our inner festival fashionista out for a while. Keep scrolling for some looks donned on some of our favorite melanated style mavens!

Saweetie Gives Unicorn Vibes During Her Coachella Performance This Weekend

Doja Cat Shows Off Her Killer Abs At Coachella

More Coachella fashion, below:

Festival Style: These Celebs Slayed At Coachella was originally published on hellobeautiful.com