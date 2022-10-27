Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The cool thing about Halloween is that you get to be someone completely different. And no matter how bizarre, it’s perfectly acceptable. In fact, the more outrageous the look, the more it tends to connect with onlookers. Of course celebs aren’t gonna miss out on a chance to dress up and so, for the young (and young at heart), here’s another annual look at our favorite celeb looks over the years.

But do you have your costume yet? If not: Don’t worry, there’s still a little time to find inspiration for this year’s ghoulish gear.

Spooky, Sexy, Cool: A Gallery Of Our Favorite Celeb Costumes was originally published on theboxhouston.com