FathersDay: Check Out Our Father’s Day 2024 Adult Beverage Roundup

This coming Sunday (June 16), Dads around the nation will be enjoying I had a far more ambitious plan to list bottles, beers, wines, you name it, but the bandwidth this week is low and I too want to celebrate Father’s Day. I’m sorry to disappoint but I’m focusing primarily on cocktails and a few canned options in the interest of time. I promise that my 4th of July and summer drinks coverage will be more extensive. This coming Sunday (June 16), Dads around the nation will be enjoying Father’s Day with their families, hanging with their buds, or probably taking a well-deserved day of reflection. Then there will be some Dads looking to have something nice to sip on, and we’ve got an adult beverages roundup for Father’s Day that should give folks a few ideas.I had a far more ambitious plan to list bottles, beers, wines, you name it, but the bandwidth this week is low and I too want to celebrate Father’s Day. I’m sorry to disappoint but I’m focusing primarily on cocktails and a few canned options in the interest of time. I promise that my 4th of July and summer drinks coverage will be more extensive.For now, enjoy the collection of cocktails below in alphabetical order. Happy Father’s Day. And as always, sip safely and surely. — Photo: Getty

1. Añejo Tequila Old Fashioned Source: Codigo 1530 Ingredients:

2 oz Código Añejo Tequila

1⁄4 oz Agave Nectar

2 dashes Angostura Bitters

Orange Twist for garnish Method:

Add all ingredients to a mixing glass filled with ice. Stir until well-chilled. Strain into a rocks glass over an ice cube or served neat. Garnish with orange twist or dried orange.

2. Banana Rye Tai Source: Redemption Rye Love Black America Web? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Ingredients:

2 parts Redemption Rye

1 part Banana liqueur

1⁄2 part Orgeat

1⁄2 part Lime juice



Instructions:

Shake all ingredients with ice. Strain onto crushed ice in Collins or tiki glass. Garnish with Mint, grated nutmeg and optional angostura bitters.

3. Bloody Mary Martini Source: Reyka Ingredients:

2 parts Reyka Vodka

3 parts tomato juice

4 dashes hot sauce

4 dashes Worcestershire sauces

Dash of yellow or spicy mustard

Optional BBQ sauce

Lawry’s seasoning salt Method:

Build ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Shake until cold and the desired consistency. Strain into a martini glass and garnish with a strip of bacon, olives, or a mini cheeseburger on a stick.

4. Blue In One Source: Johnnie Walker Don’t let Dad mix his Johnnie Walker Blue Label, fam. This is meant to be enjoyed neat and slowly.

5. Coffee Old Fashioned Source: Four Roses Ingredients

2 fl oz Four Roses Small Batch

0.25 fl oz Simple syrup

3 Dashes Angostura bitters

2 Dashes Orange bitters (such as Regan’s)

Garnish Lemon peel

Garnish Orange peel Method:

Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass. Add ice. Stir for thirty seconds, or until the cocktail is well chilled. Strain over large ice cube into the glass. Express peels. Garnish.

6. Elevated Piña Colada Source: Don Q Ingredients:

2 oz Don Q Reserva 7 Rum

⅓ oz Coconut cream

2½ oz Pineapple juice

1 dash Angostura bitters Instructions: Shake all ingredients with ice. Strain over crushed ice into a glass. Garnish with pineapple frond and an orchid. Garnish with pineapple frond and orchid.

Glass: Poco Grande

7. Gold Rush Source: Calistoga Depot Distillery/Prosperous & Penniless Ingredients:

2 ounce Prosperous & Penniless Bourbon

¾ ounce Simple Syrup

¾ ounce Lemon Juice Method:

Combine ingredients in a shaker, add ice, and shake for 10 seconds until thoroughly chilled and properly diluted. Strain cocktail into a rocks glass with fresh ice and garnish with a lemon peel.

8. Gold & Stormy Source: Crossfire Hurricane Rum Ingredients:

1.5 oz Crossfire Hurricane Rum

.25 oz Lime Juice

Top with Fever Tree Ginger Beer

2 dashes of Angostura Bitters (float)

Garnish: Black Cherry and Lime Wheel on a Cocktail Pick

Glass: Collins

Ice: Cubed Ice Method: Pour 1.5oz Crossfire Hurricane Rum into an ice-filled Collins glass. Add lime juice and ginger beer and stir to combine. Dash with Angostura Bitters and garnish with a black cherry and lime wheel on a cocktail pick and enjoy!

9. Grown Folks Hard Seltzer & Beer Source: Grown Folks You’re reading this roundup on a Black woman-founded and owned news network so it pleases me to introduce our readers to Grown Folks. Danica Dias, the founder of Grown Folks, produced a line of hard seltzers and a light lager beer that draws inspiration from Louisiana Creole heritage and soul food recipes.



Learn more here.

10. Misty Isle Summer Sour Source: Isle of Skye (this is a shaken drink and should be served in a coupe glass) 2 oz of Isle of Skye 12 Years Old

1 oz freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 oz Simple Syrup

1 egg white (optional)

1/2 oz red wine

11. Mountain Maple Old Fashioned Source: TINCUP

2oz

0.25oz Maple Syrup

3 dashes Chocolate Bitters Directions:2oz TINCUP Rye OR TINCUP Original0.25oz Maple Syrup3 dashes Chocolate Bitters Stir until maple syrup is dissolved, garnish with an orange twist.

12. Paleta-rita Source: Hornitos (this is a shaken drink meant to be served in an old fashioned or stout cocktail glass) 2 parts Hornitos Reposado Tequila

1 part Fresh Lime Juice

1/2 part Agave Syrup

1 Mini La Michoacana Paleta (Mango with Chamoy, Lime Paleta, Strawberry, etc.)

13. Put New York Back In The Manhattan Source: Hudson Whiskey Ingredients:

1/2 parts Hudson Four Part Harmony

1⁄2 part Sweet Vermouth

1/2 part Dry Vermouth

3 Dashes Angostura Bitters



Method: Build all ingredients in a mixing glass and stir until chilled and diluted. Strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with Brandied cherries.

14. Rockstar Martini Source: Wolfie's Wolfie’s is a whisky brand from legendary rock musician, Rod Stewart. We have a link for the Rockstar Martini recipe here.

15. Surfside Source: Surfside I don’t know when I first had Surfside but I want to say it was a music festival and I crushed about four of them in rapid succession. Created by Stateside Vodka and based in Philadelphia, Surfside is essentially hard ice teas and Arnold Palmers, and boy, I want one now. Learn more here.

16. Tennessee Buck Source: Uncle Nearest Ingredients

2 oz Uncle Nearest 1856 Premium Tennessee Whiskey

.5 oz fresh lime juice

.25 oz ginger syrup

Ginger beer

Lemon wheel, for garnish Method:

Fill a highball glass with ice. Combine Uncle Nearest 1856, fresh lemon juice, and ginger syrup. Stir to combine. Top with ginger beer. Garnish with a lemon wheel.

17. The Old School Source: Sailor Jerry Ingredients:

2 parts Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

½ part star anise syrup

4 dashes bitters Method:

Build cocktail in Collins glass over ice, stirring until mixed well. Garnish with orange peel and star anise pod.

18. Tres Piña Paloma Source: Tres Generaciones

1/2 part Pineapple Syrup

1/2 part Fresh Lime Juice

3 parts Grapefruit Soda 1 1/2 parts Tres Generaciones PLATA1/2 part Pineapple Syrup1/2 part Fresh Lime Juice3 parts Grapefruit Soda Directions:

Combine ingredients (except soda) in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a cocktail glass over fresh ice. Top with grapefruit soda, a pinch of salt, and stir to combine.