Fans Think Drake Took Shots at LeBron James & Other Former Friends On “What Did I Miss ?,” X Debates The Bars

Published on July 5, 2025

Los Angeles Lakers v Toronto Raptors

Source: Cole Burston / Getty / Drake / LeBron James

Drake is still salty about the lyrical ass-whooping he endured at the hands of Kendrick Lamar and using that energy in his new music to call out his “so-called friends.”

Late last night, Drake debuted “What Did I Miss,” the first single from his upcoming album Iceman, and he did so with a bizarre stream.

Of course, the song touches on the aftermath of Drake’s battle with Kendrick Lamar,  and he didn’t let those close to him who he felt were playing both sides.

On the new track, the 6 God raps, “Last time I looked to my right, you n—s was standing beside me / How can some people I love hang around pu**ies who try me?”

He even touched on Lamar’s homecoming show, which was also his victory lap, the Pop Out, and many believe took a dig at NBA champion and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

“I’m back in your city tonight, walkin’ around with my head high / I saw bro at the Pop Out with them but been dick riding gang since ‘Headlines.'”

Before he dropped the single, Drake hopped on a live stream titled “Iceman: Episode 1,” where the rapper can be seen driving around Toronto in a truck with a false phone number and the website the-iceman.com written all over it while he played the single.

While Drizzy was shown love, one local didn’t share the same sentiment calling Canadian Hip-Hop star a “b*tch,” with Drake puffing up his chest and flexing his artificial abs, telling him, “Don’t look away now. Don’t get shy now. We’ll fold that up right now.”

Social Media Is Side-Eying Drake’s Dig At LeBron James

I’m not sure if this is the alleged “bomb” that Drake stan Mal of the Rory & Mal podcast was referring to, but it is sparking conversations on social media, with many side-eyeing Drizzy’s shot at James.

Lol, bruh.

You can see more reactions to Drake’s new song below.

Fans Think Drake Took Shots at LeBron James & Other Former Friends On “What Did I Miss ?,” X Debates The Bars  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

