Fans Swear The NBA Is Rigged After Mavs Secure No.1 Draft Pick
Fans Swear The NBA Is Rigged After Dallas Mavericks Secure No.1 Draft Pick
NBA Draft lottery went so unexpectedly that GM Nico Harrison has seen some reprieve from his constant roasting. The Dallas Mavericks have somehow won the draft lottery, earning them the No. 1 pick. This will likely mean they’ll draft Duke’s Cooper Flagg, who’s been hyped as a potential franchise player. Not only are the Mavs getting the chance to redeem themselves, but it was highly unlikely they’d get that lucky, with only a 1.8 chance of getting the first pick, becoming the fourth-longest shot to ever win the draft lottery. Last year’s tank-worthy teams included the 17-65 Utah Jazz, 18-64 Washington Wizards, and the 19-63 Hornets, all of which had a 14% chance of winning the number one lottery. It caps off a year of ups and downs for the Mavericks, beginning with a 2024 Finals loss. The 2025 campaign kicked off very promising, but then, in one of the biggest shakeups in NBA history, Harrison traded away franchise cornerstone Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis from the Los Angeles Lakers. Injury-prone Davis promptly missed 18 games with an abductor strain, and Kyrie Irving suffered a torn ACL, effectively ending the Mavs’ season and hopes of a deep playoff run. The chances of the Mavs getting lucky were so slim that claims of the NBA being rigged were brought up. Just 10 minutes after the announcement, LeBron James tweeted a bunch of crying laughing emojis, which has fans remembering the time he appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and questioned the legitimacy of the NBA draft lottery. “During the lottery drop, Cleveland got the number one pick,” James said. “I just don’t think that was – what a coincidence. Let’s keep LeBron home. You know what? Patrick Ewing to the Knicks. Derrick Rose to the Bulls. I understand the assignment, guys.” Here’s how the rest of the night went: No. 1: Dallas Mavericks No. 2: San Antonio Spurs No. 3: Philadelphia 76ers No. 4: Charlotte Hornets No. 5: Utah Jazz No. 6: Washington Wizards No. 7: New Orleans Pelicans No. 8: Brooklyn Nets No. 9: Toronto Raptors No. 10: Houston Rockets (from Suns, via Nets) No. 11: Portland Trail Blazers No. 12: Chicago Bulls No. 13: Atlanta Hawks (from Kings) No. 14: San Antonio Spurs (from Hawks) See how social media is reacting below.Last night’s
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
Fans Swear The NBA Is Rigged After Dallas Mavericks Secure No.1 Draft Pick was originally published on cassiuslife.com
More from Black America Web
-
25 Best Black Christmas Movies Of All Time
-
Delusional Donald Trump Says ‘Black People Know A Scam’ While Deriding Somali Immigrants—‘Black People Love Trump’
-
The 30 Hottest Black Men In Hollywood
-
Black South Carolina Woman Files Lawsuit After White Circle K Employee Attacked Her Allegedly Causing Miscarriage