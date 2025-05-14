Fans Swear The NBA Is Rigged After Dallas Mavericks Secure No.1 Draft Pick

The Dallas Mavericks have somehow won the draft lottery, earning them the No. 1 pick. This will likely mean they’ll draft Duke’s Cooper Flagg , who’s been hyped as a potential franchise player.

Not only are the Mavs getting the chance to redeem themselves, but it was highly unlikely they’d get that lucky, with only a 1.8 chance of getting the first pick, becoming the

fourth-longest shot to ever win the draft lottery.

Last year’s tank-worthy teams included the 17-65

Utah Jazz

, 18-64

Washington Wizards,

and the 19-63 Hornets, all of which had a 14% chance of winning the number one lottery.

, in one of the biggest shakeups in NBA history, Harrison traded away franchise cornerstone Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis from the Los Angeles Lakers. Injury-prone It caps off a year of ups and downs for the Mavericks, beginning with a 2024 Finals loss. The 2025 campaign kicked off very promising, but thenDavis promptly missed 18 games with an abductor strain, and Kyrie Irving suffered a torn ACL , effectively ending the Mavs’ season and hopes of a deep playoff run.

The chances of the Mavs getting lucky were so slim that claims of the NBA being rigged were brought up.

Just 10 minutes after the announcement, LeBron James tweeted a bunch of crying laughing emojis, which has fans remembering the time he appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and questioned the legitimacy of the NBA draft lottery.

“During the lottery drop, Cleveland got the number one pick,” James said. “I just don’t think that was – what a coincidence. Let’s keep LeBron home. You know what? Patrick Ewing to the Knicks. Derrick Rose to the Bulls. I understand the assignment, guys.”

Here’s how the rest of the night went:

No. 1: Dallas Mavericks

No. 2: San Antonio Spurs

No. 3: Philadelphia 76ers

No. 4: Charlotte Hornets

No. 5: Utah Jazz

No. 6: Washington Wizards

No. 7: New Orleans Pelicans

No. 8: Brooklyn Nets

No. 9: Toronto Raptors

No. 10: Houston Rockets (from Suns, via Nets)

No. 11: Portland Trail Blazers

No. 12: Chicago Bulls

No. 13: Atlanta Hawks (from Kings)

No. 14: San Antonio Spurs (from Hawks)

