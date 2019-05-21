Famous Sons & Daughters of Preachers

1. Diggy Simmons Diggy is the son of Rev. Run, the music legend who just so happens to be an ordained minister.

2. Wyclef Jean Wyclef Jean’s father Rev. Gerard Jean, was a Nazarene pastor.

3. Phaedra Parks Phaedra’s mother is a minister.

4. Kelis Singer Kelis is the daughter of a Pentecostal minister.

5. Nat King Cole Singer Nat King Cole was the son of a Baptist minister.

6. Denzel Washington Actor Denzel Washington is the son of a Pentecostal preacher.

7. B.o.B. B.o.B. said his dad was not too thrilled about his career choice especially since his dad is a preacher.

8. Arsenio Hall Actor, comedian and talk show host Arsenio Hall is the son of a Baptist minister.

9. George Stephanopoulos News correspondent George Stephanopoulos, his father is a Greek Orthodox priest and Dean Emeritus of the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in New York City.

10. Condoleezza Rice Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice is the daughter of a Presbyterian minister.

11. James Baldwin James Baldwin was raised by his stepfather who was a preacher and his novel Go Tell it on the Mountain relates to this.

12. Sam Cooke Sam Cooke was one of eight children of Annie Mae and the Reverend Charles Cook, a Baptist minister.

13. Katy Perry Pop singer Katy Perry is the daughter of Evangelical preachers. She began her career as a christian singer.

14. Aretha Franklin Aretha Franklin is “The Queen of Soul” and the daughter of a Baptist minister.

15. The Jonas Brothers Boy band the Jonas Brothers are the sons of former Assembly of God minister.

16. Smokie Norful Grammy award-winning gospel artist Reverend W.R. “Smokie” Norful, Jr. followed in his father’s footsteps as the pastor of Victory Cathedral Church in Illinois.

17. Marvin Gaye Singer Marvin Gaye was the son of a House of God storefront preacher.

18. The Pointer Sisters The Pointer Sisters are the daughters of a Church of God minister.

19. Nina Simone Nina Simone’s mother was a Methodist minister and as a girl, Nina played at her church.

20. Brandon T. Jackson Actor & comedian Brandon T. Jackson, both of his parents are ministers.

21. Leona Mitchell Leona Mitchell, an operatic soprano is the daughter of Reverend Dr. Hulon Mitchell.

22. Asafa Powell Track & Field Sprinter, Asafa Powell’s parents are ministers and he plays for a church band.

23. Rhoda Scott Jazz musician Rhoda Scott became interested in music at her father’s church where he was the minister.

24. Zane Author of erotica fiction, Zane is the daughter of a minister.

25. Sister Rosetta Tharpe Gospel singer Sister Rosetta Tharpe’s mother was an evangelist minister.

26. Jessica Simpson Jessica Simpson is the daughter of a (former) Baptist Minister. I am assuming former after the highly publicized divorce from her mom where there were some interesting allegations against him.

27. Rapper k-os Canadian rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer k-os is the son of a preacher. His dad ministers at two congregations in the Greater Toronto Area.

28. Alice Cooper Rock musician Alice Cooper is the son of a preacher in the Church of Jesus Christ.

29. Huey Newton Activist and Co-founder of the Black Panther Party Huey Newton, Co-founder of the Black Panther Party and the son of a sharecropper and Baptist lay preacher.

30. Hampton Hawes, Jr. Hampton Hawes, Jr. was the son of a minister of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Los Angeles. His mother, the former Gertrude Holman, was Westminster’s church pianist.

31. Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. His father Adam Clayton Powell, Sr. had served as a pastor in Philadelphia and was the lead pastor at a Baptist church in New Haven.

32. Paul Robeson Actor and activist Paul Robeson was the son of a pastor who eventually became the minister of Princeton’s Witherspoon Street Presbyterian Church in 1881.

33. Bernice Johnson Singer, composer, scholar, and social activist Bernice Johnson is the daughter of Baptist minister.

34. James Carr R&B / Soul singer James Carr was the son of a preacher. He began singing in church and performing in gospel groups before hitting the R&B circuit.

35. Tye Tribbett Songwriter, record producer, music director & singer Tye Tribbett was raised in a Pentecostal Apostolic church in Camden, NJ. His father is a pastor and his mother is a minister as well as a well known disc jockey in the Philadelphia area.

36. Barbara Jordan Politician and leader of the Civil Rights movement Barbara Jordan was the daughter of a Baptist Minister.

37. Soprano Helen Phillips Soprano Helen L. Phillips broke though racial barriers as a concert singer. She was the daughter of a Baptist minister.

38. Jamal Bryant Founder/Pastor of Empowerment Temple AME Church in Baltimore and author Jamal Harrison Bryant is the son of Bishop John Richard Bryant and Rev. Cecilia Williams-Bryant.

39. Elijah Muhammad Religious leader who led the Nation of Islam for over four decades Elijah Muhammad was the son of a Baptist lay preacher and sharecropper.