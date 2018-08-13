Famous Former Strippers

1. Eve Jeffers Eve wrote a song about her days as a stripper on her album “Heaven Only Knows.” Of her short stint taking it off, she says, “I don’t regret it —I was 18 and confused, going through personal problems. I did it for about a month, and I was glad I did it. It helped me find Eve, helped me get serious.”

2. Amber Rose Before becoming a successful model, artist, socialite, girlfriend of Kanye West and wife of Wiz Khalifa, Amber took to the stage as a stripper in both New York and Philadelphia. She went by the name of Rose during this time.

3. NeNe Leakes Before she was a TV personality on ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’, ‘The Celebrity Apprentice’ and ‘Glee’, NeNe Leakes took to the stage for a minute.

4. Channing Tatum It’s no secret that the “Magic Mike” actor had more training than most before he played a stripper on screen. The hot actor has videos all over the Internet of his days as a stripper in Florida.

5. Carmen Electra Before she became somewhat of a household name, Carmen was a stripper back in the day. Have you ever seen her Aerobics Striptease video?

6. Catherine Zeta-Jones Ms. Zeta-Jones admits that she was an exotic dancer and that all the money she earned as a stripper went to rhinoplasty. After that, she went straight from the stage to the silver screen.

7. Mark Consuelos Kelly Ripa spilled the beans on husband Mark Conseulos’ stripper past. “He was straight out of college…and there he was in South Florida, he’s gorgeous, looking to break into show business, so he started off as a roadie to a group of these guys, and then they talked him into stripping,” she told Vanity Fair in 2012. She even confessed to having a an old calendar pinup of him.

8. Lady Gaga She admitted that she started working in strip clubs when she was 18. She said her act was pretty wild and doesn’t really like talking about it but that there were some serious drugs around.

9. Dita Von Teese Dita began working in a strip club at the age of 18 and added spice to her routine with a big beehive hairdo paired with sexy stockings and gloves. She became a successful fetish model and burlesque star. She has a huge following, written books and modeled all over the world.

10. Brad Pitt Right before his breakout role in “Thelma and Louise,” Brad was reportedly showing off his abs alongside his frat brothers in a group called ‘Dancing Bares’ in which he and six other guys performed for female birthday parties, etc.

11. Kat Stacks Kat Stacks has allegedly been stripping since the age of 17, and decided that sleeping with celebrities was a better income than just a lapdance. Although being a stripper seems like it would be an upgrade from what she does now, Kat Stacks says without stripping she would have never been introduced to these young rappers she loves to expose.

12. Kendra Wilkinson The wife of NFL player Hank Basket recently admitted that she was discovered by ex-boyfriend Hugh Hefner in a strip club. She admitted that she kind of lost herself for a while and is now embarrassed about it.

13. Javier Bardem Javier Bardem had a short-lived stripping career. “I did it as a joke, for some friends at first. But a guy in the bar we were in spotted me and hired me for the next day,” he explained. “I was so bad, I did it to ‘Leave Your Hat On,’ ergo . . . short-lived career.

14. Anna Nicole Smith Anna Nicole got her big break while stripping at Gigi’s in Houston. That’s where she met J. Howard Marshall II, the Texas oil tycoon whom she later married.

15. Miliah Michel Maliah Michel is living the stripper’s dream and thanks to Drake she is the most popular girl at the club. Appearing in tabloids and music videos all over, Maliah is the epitome of what could happen if strippers know how to strip well and who to strip for.

16. Black Chyna 📸 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Nov 12, 2017 at 6:31pm PST Although a businesswoman in her own right, Black Chyna got her start as a stripper in Florida.

17. Chris Pratt Before “Guardians Of The Galaxy” and Hollywood, a 18-year-old Chris Pratt tried his hand at stripping. He says he’s always been comfortable with his clothes off and would go around doing Bachelorette parties.

18. Cardi B Cardi first gained attention for talking about her career as a stripper on social media. She then appeared on VH1’s Love & Hip-Hop and began releasing music.