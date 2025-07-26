Listen Live
Every Cameo in Happy Gilmore 2: A Complete Guide

Published on July 26, 2025

"Happy Gilmore 2" New York Premiere

Happy Gilmore | Source: John Nacion / Getty

Nearly 30 years after Happy Gilmore shocked the golf world, Adam Sandler returns for Happy Gilmore 2—a sequel packed with big swings, emotional turns, and a jaw-dropping lineup of celebrity cameos. Whether you’re a longtime fan of the original or just tuning in for the nostalgia, one thing’s clear: the new film is stacked with surprise appearances from comedy legends, sports icons, and even Sandler’s real-life family.

From Steve Buscemi and Ben Stiller to Travis Kelce and Bad Bunny, Happy Gilmore 2 doesn’t hold back when it comes to star power.

Here’s your spoiler-filled guide to every cameo in Happy Gilmore 2, in order of appearance:

1. Steve Buscemi – Plays Happy’s offbeat new neighbor.

2. Jackie Sandler – Vienna’s dance instructor, Monica.

3. Sunny Sandler – Vienna, Happy’s Daughter

4. Ken Jennings – As himself, hosting Jeopardy!

5. John Daly – Lives in Happy’s garage.

6. Kelsey Plum – Golf course staff

7. Andrew Watt – Golf course staff

8. Margaret Qualley -Amateur golfer Sally

9. Eric André – Amateur golfer Steiner

10. Martin Herlihy – Amateur golfer Fitzy.

11. Dan Patrick – Sports broadcaster Pat Daniels.

12. Tim Herlihy– Shooter’s parole board

13. Nelly Korda – Shooter’s parole board.

14. Nancy Lopez – Shooter’s parole board.

15. Jonathan Loughran – Mental hospital orderly.

16. Sadie Sandler – H.A.L. member Charlotte.

17. Kym Whitley – Over Enthusiastic H.A.L. member Bessie.

18. Ben Stiller – Returns as Hal L., now group leader.

19. Alix Earle, Sean Evans, Bobby Lee, Andrew Santino, Cam’ron & Treasure Wilson – Podcast hosts.

20. Paige Spiranac – Dick’s Sporting Goods employee Wendy.

21. Blake Clark – Beachside trainer.

22. Jon Lovett – Dapper man at the driving range.

23. Dennis Dugan – Commissioner Doug Thompson.

24. Golf legends – Fred Couples, Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo, and more at the Champions Dinner.

25. Current pros – Spieth, Morikawa, Koepka, and more.

26. Travis Kelce – Waiter at the Champions Dinner.

27. Bad Bunny – Oscar the busboy-turned-caddy.

28. Verne Lundquist & Jack Giarraputo – Championship announcers.

29. Rory McIlroy & other pros – Compete in the Tour Championship.

30. Kevin Nealon – Returns as Gary Potter.

31. Marcello Hernandez – Oscar’s cousin Esteban.

32. Rob Schneider – Tricycle cowboy in Happy’s happy place.

33. Stephen A. Smith – Delivers sports commentary.

34. Boban Marjanović – Mr. Larson’s son, Drago.

35. Robert Smigel – Reprises role as IRS agent, now a lawyer.

36. Lavell Crawford – Slim Peterson, Chubbs’ son.

37. Post Malone – DJ Omar Gosh at the Maxi Challenge.

38. Maxi League golfers – Oliver Hudson, Reggie Bush, Rebecca Quin, Nikki Garcia, and more.

39. Guy Fieri – Starter at the Maxi Challenge

40. Eminem – Plays Donald’s son, flung into a gator pit.

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo

