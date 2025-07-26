Every Cameo in Happy Gilmore 2: A Complete Guide

Nearly 30 years after Happy Gilmore shocked the golf world, Adam Sandler returns for Happy Gilmore 2—a sequel packed with big swings, emotional turns, and a jaw-dropping lineup of celebrity cameos. Whether you’re a longtime fan of the original or just tuning in for the nostalgia, one thing’s clear: the new film is stacked with surprise appearances from comedy legends, sports icons, and even Sandler’s real-life family.

From Steve Buscemi and Ben Stiller to Travis Kelce and Bad Bunny, Happy Gilmore 2 doesn’t hold back when it comes to star power.

Here’s your spoiler-filled guide to every cameo in Happy Gilmore 2, in order of appearance:

1. Steve Buscemi – Plays Happy’s offbeat new neighbor. 2. Jackie Sandler – Vienna’s dance instructor, Monica. 3. Sunny Sandler – Vienna, Happy’s Daughter 4. Ken Jennings – As himself, hosting Jeopardy! 5. John Daly – Lives in Happy’s garage. 6. Kelsey Plum – Golf course staff 7. Andrew Watt – Golf course staff 8. Margaret Qualley -Amateur golfer Sally 9. Eric André – Amateur golfer Steiner 10. Martin Herlihy – Amateur golfer Fitzy. 11. Dan Patrick – Sports broadcaster Pat Daniels. 12. Tim Herlihy– Shooter’s parole board 13. Nelly Korda – Shooter’s parole board. 14. Nancy Lopez – Shooter’s parole board. 15. Jonathan Loughran – Mental hospital orderly. 16. Sadie Sandler – H.A.L. member Charlotte. 17. Kym Whitley – Over Enthusiastic H.A.L. member Bessie. 18. Ben Stiller – Returns as Hal L., now group leader. 19. Alix Earle, Sean Evans, Bobby Lee, Andrew Santino, Cam’ron & Treasure Wilson – Podcast hosts. 20. Paige Spiranac – Dick’s Sporting Goods employee Wendy. 21. Blake Clark – Beachside trainer. 22. Jon Lovett – Dapper man at the driving range. 23. Dennis Dugan – Commissioner Doug Thompson. 24. Golf legends – Fred Couples, Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo, and more at the Champions Dinner. 25. Current pros – Spieth, Morikawa, Koepka, and more. 26. Travis Kelce – Waiter at the Champions Dinner. 27. Bad Bunny – Oscar the busboy-turned-caddy. 28. Verne Lundquist & Jack Giarraputo – Championship announcers. 29. Rory McIlroy & other pros – Compete in the Tour Championship. 30. Kevin Nealon – Returns as Gary Potter. 31. Marcello Hernandez – Oscar’s cousin Esteban. 32. Rob Schneider – Tricycle cowboy in Happy’s happy place. 33. Stephen A. Smith – Delivers sports commentary. 34. Boban Marjanović – Mr. Larson’s son, Drago. 35. Robert Smigel – Reprises role as IRS agent, now a lawyer. 36. Lavell Crawford – Slim Peterson, Chubbs’ son. 37. Post Malone – DJ Omar Gosh at the Maxi Challenge. 38. Maxi League golfers – Oliver Hudson, Reggie Bush, Rebecca Quin, Nikki Garcia, and more. 39. Guy Fieri – Starter at the Maxi Challenge 40. Eminem – Plays Donald’s son, flung into a gator pit.