Erykah Badu, Kanye West And More Storm The Burberry Spring 2023 Fashion Show

On Saturday, Burberry finally threw their long-awaited Spring 2023 Ready To Wear London Fashion Week show after it was postponed out of respect for the Queen’s untimely passing. The event was certainly well worth the wait. A slew of stars and fashion A-listers stormed London’s posh Bermondsey neighborhood to watch the revered fashion house showcase their British seaside-inspired couture for the Spring. Attendees included Lori Harvey, Normani, Erykah Badu, and Kanye West, who had a front-row seat.

The runway was loaded with star power, too! The icon Noami Campbell commanded the catwalk as she strutted her stuff in a monochromatic jacket and skirt. At one point, Bella Hadid turned heads in the designer’s lacy baby blue corset dress. Riccardo Tisci’s creative touch could be felt during the show as some models trailed down the runway wearing his signature gothic-inspired craftsmanship and long Victorian lace dresses.

Sadly, after serving as Burberry’s chief creative officer for five years, Tisci is gearing up to step down from his esteemed role with the British fashion giant. On Wednesday, Vogue reported that Daniel Lee, the former creative director of Bottega Veneta, would take over after his exit.

“I am delighted that Daniel is joining Burberry as our new Chief Creative Officer. Daniel is an exceptional talent with a unique understanding of today’s luxury consumer and a strong record of commercial success, and his appointment reinforces the ambitions we have for Burberry,” the brand’s chief executive Jonathan Akeroyd said in a statement. “I am excited about working closely with him, and I am confident he will have the impact we are aiming for in this next phase, supported by our talented and experienced teams.”

Daniel Lee definitely has some big shoes to fill! But we got to say, Burberry’s fashion show looked like a night to remember. Let’s take a look at a few highlights, and some of our favorite celebrity looks from the star-studded showcase.

