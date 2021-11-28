HomeSportsBasketball

Boston Celtics Burger Enes Kanter Changing Name To Enes Kanter Freedom

Enes Kanter has been on one lately, coming for NBA greats like LeBron James and Michael Jordan—saying they’re basically not woke enough. The Boston Celtics center is staying on brand by reportedly changing his name to Enes Kanter Freedom.

 

NBA reporter Shams Charania first reported the news. Kanter will become the University of Kentucky (by way of Turkey) product’s middle name while “Freedom” will be his proper last name. Interestingly, Kanter is set to become a U.S. citizen and will be sworn in on Monday (Nov. 29).

Interestingly, the jersey he rocked during the NBA Bubble due to the COVID-19 epidemic will now be his proper jersey. except for the number. Expect said jersey to be a hot seller off g.p.

As you can imagine, Twitter has all the opinions. See some of the best in the gallery.

5. Zing!

7. Getting props from Sen. Rick Scott can’t be a net positive…

11. The guy is dedicated…

