Politics

Elon Musk Says He “Regrets” Some of His Posts About Donald Trump: “They Went Too Far”

Published on June 11, 2025

White House Coverage

Source: The Washington Post / Getty / Elon Musk / Donald Trump

Elon Musk is now looking to repair the bridges he burned when he had all the smoke for his MAGA homie, Donald Trump.

Musk now “regrets” flaming Donald Trump on the platform he allegedly no longer owns after voicing his displeasure about Orange Mussolini’s tax bill, stupidly named the “big beautiful bill.”

On his X account, Musk wrote, “I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far.”

Musk did not specify which posts on X he was talking about, but it would be a safe bet to assume he was referring to his now-deleted post where he alleged that Donald Trump’s name was on the infamous Epstein list, a claim the White House vehemently denied.

The Tesla chief also called the Orange Menace’s tax bill a “disgusting abomination” that seemingly led to the end of the MAGA bromance with Trump, saying last week that their “relationship” was over and had no interest in patching things up with Musk.

Musk, for his part, let his disgust for the bill be known, urging Americans to call their representatives and demand they “kill the bill.”

In typical Trump fashion, he responded to Musk, claiming the billionaire “lost his mind,” and also threatened to end Musk’s government contracts, which are estimated to be valued at $38 billion.

Following those threats to his contracts, Musk has deleted most of his tweets, including the ones calling for Trump’s impeachment.

Elon Musk Called Donald Trump

According to CNN, Musk called Trump on Monday night, before expressing regret on X, formerly Twitter. The website also reports that the phone call took place after Vice President JD Vance and Trump’s chief of staff, Susan Wiles, spoke with Musk on Friday.

As expected, social media has thoughts on the latest developments in this matter.

You can see those reactions in the gallery below.

Elon Musk Says He “Regrets” Some of His Posts About Donald Trump: “They Went Too Far”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

