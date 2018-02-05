dvsn , In Studio Jam

Posted February 5, 2018

 

Super producer Nineteen85 (One Dance, Hotline Bling, Hold On We’re Going Home, etc) & singer/songwriter Daniel Daley teamed up to form the group DVSN.  Known for Daniel’s Falsetto, Choir vocals & slower tempo ‘sex music’.  Modern-day production & topics, while inspired by 90’s R&B.

