Draymond Green Rips Skip Bayless For Calling Him The “Dirtiest Player In NBA History,” Social Media Reacts

Hating Skip Bayless is normal, but the amount of dislike professional athletes have for Skip Bayless is unmatchable.

The hate was fully displayed earlier this week when the outspoken Draymond Green hopped on his podcast to profess himself as a pretty big Bayless hater.

It all began when Draymond, on Shaq’s The Big Podcast with Shaq, called the Undisputed host the biggest hater outside of the NBA and called him out for never having anything nice to say about LeBron James throughout his dominant two-decade-long career.

Bayless promptly responded by calling out all of Green’s overly physical plays in recent years that led to his multiple suspensions, deeming him the “dirtiest player in NBA history,” and daring fans to do their own research by looking up his compilations on YouTube.

Then Green went even deeper into his bag, name-dropping Shannon Sharpe and leaving the Bayless platform, essentially saying the show isn’t getting the numbers it used to.

“Everybody skipping past Skip Bayless since Shannon [Sharpe] left him,” Green said. “And he comes out and says he’ll have me eating out the palm of his hands if I come on the show. I am not coming on your show, Skip. I’m going to keep skipping past you just like everybody else skipped on you. Because that show is dead, no one wants to hear you talk anymore.

“In the words of Richard Sherman: ‘I am better than you. I am better than you at life,’ I am just better than you. Skippin’ Skip,” Green finished.

To add salt to the wound, Green showed off his hard-earned NBA hardware, including a replica Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy, one of his four humongous champion rings, and several individual player awards, such as All NBA Second Team and All-NBA Defensive First Team.

Plus, his longtime teammate Steph Curry approved of his messaging in the Instagram comments section, adding, “been skipping” alongside several fast-forwarding emojis.

See how social media is reacting to the latest pundit-athlete beef below.

Draymond Green Rips Skip Bayless For Calling Him The “Dirtiest Player In NBA History,” Social Media Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com