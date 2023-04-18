Draymond Green Stone Cold Stomps Domantas Sabonis, Calls For His Suspension & Ridiculous Hot Takes Are Abound

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors first-round playoff series is already becoming an instant classic.

Draymond Green, who is no stranger to drama in the playoffs due to his behavior, is once again the subject of social media chatter.

Green was tossed from the game after he stomped on Sacramento’s forward/center Domantas Sabonis in the Warriors’ Game 2 loss to the Kings on Monday night.

The incident went down in the fourth quarter of a highly contentious game that the Kings wound up winning 114-106 to take a commanding 2-0 in the best-of-seven series.

So what exactly happened?

Keeping that chippy energy, Sabonis fell to the ground and wrapped his arms around Green’s leg. As his Warriors teammates ran up the court, Green appeared to stomp on Sabonis, leaving the Lithuanian hooper in pain.

After a lengthy review, the refs handed Sabonis a technical foul for grabbing Green’s leg, and the Warriors’ superstar was given a flagrant two-foul for pulling off the Stone Cold stomp in an NBA game.

The Golden 1 Center was already on one as they sensed the beam was about to get lit again. Green, who lives for these moments, embraced the boos he received from Kings fans as he took himself off the court and ran to the Warriors’ locker room.

Draymond Green Defends Himself

During his press conference, Green defended his on-court actions adding that Kings’ guard Malik Monk made a similar move to him on Saturday.

“My leg got grabbed. The second time in two nights with the referees just watching,” he told reporters during his post-game press conference.

“I got to land my foot somewhere, and I am not the most flexible person, so it’s not stretching that far. I can only step so far and pulling my leg away, so it is what it is,” he continued.

Reporters asked Green what the referees told him he did he said: “The explanation was I stomped too hard. It was Monk last game so either you’re going to stop it.”

“(Referee) John Goble was looking at Monk hold my leg the last game, and he just let it go, and Zach (Zarba) was clearly watching my leg get held this game and let it go, so I guess ankle grabbing is okay.”

Green even took things further in his Instagram Stories by sharing a photo of Sabonis grabbing his ankle with the caption, “Nothing wrong here. Solid basketball play!!”

Sabonis downplayed the incident during a post-game interview on TNT, saying, “We fell on each other. Stuff happens. It’s basketball. We’ve got to move on to the next play.”

Was Draymond Green Out of Line?

Immediately following the incident, the reactions came in, with many calling for Green, who has a history of these kinds of theatrics, to be suspended.

But some fellow NBA hoopers did come to his defense. Inside The NBA’s Shaquille O’Neal put on his cape for Green.

“I’m not gonna sit up here and be a hypocrite. I would have done the same thing,” O’Neal said.

“Don’t be grabbing me because what am I gonna do? If I stay there and just try to run forward, I’ll fall. You gotta get him up off you. And if you up off me and you in the way, you might get stomped on. Was it a dirty play? Of course, it was a dirty play. But, hey, don’t grab me, and this won’t happen.”

Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, and Charles Barkley disagreed with him.

Portland TrailBlazers all-star Damian Lillard had an interesting take calling it a “take foul on Sabonis” and saying, “Dray tried to step down.”

Okay.

Draymond Green was doing too damn much. Now his team might pay for his actions once again, as they did in the 2016 NBA Finals.

You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: Ezra Shaw / Getty

