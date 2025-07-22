Drake Shows Off His Renovated ‘Air Drake’ Plane, Social Media Cries In Broke

Drake has been fighting the billionaire label for years, but those allegations become harder to refute as glimpses of his lifestyle become apparent.

He’s had his Boeing 767 for years now, but he recently upgraded the furnishings and showed off the plush new setup in an Instagram post captioned, “THE NEW AIR DRAKE CA$TLE IN THE SKY.”

“When I first got my plane, I was in this hangar, and probably one of the craziest moments of my life, and I didn’t believe it until Ajay told me ‘I’m gonna get you the biggest jet in the game out of anybody. It’ll be like you in the president,” he says while standing in the plane’s entrance.

Then he walks through the plane to show off his humble digs, beginning with his bedroom outfitted with a TV on the wall. Next is the main lounge, featuring faux fur seats, followed by his Stake gambling center, complete with custom playing cards and poker chips.

“It used to be old and pink,” he says, showing off the finishings. “We decided to make it more luxurious and warmer.”

There are three other bedrooms on board, as well as additional seating for the OVO crew to lounge in.

The renovation comes at the perfect time as Drake and PartyNextDoor recently set out on their Some Special Shows 4 U tour in support of collaborative album, Some Sexy Songs 4 U. The 37-show tour kicked off on July 11 and will hit European hot spots like London, Manchester, Amsterdam, Sweden, and Paris before wrapping up in Hamburg at the end of September.

Drake first got the plane in 2019 as a $185 million gift from Cargojet. Shortly after, he had the exterior redesigned by Virgil Abloh, which now features a cloud motif similar to the cover of his Nothing Was the Same album, an owl perched atop a globe on the tail, and the belly of the plane reads, “If you’re reading this, we left.”

Cargojet’s president and CEO, Ajay Virmani was happy about the collaboration, as he beamed with Canadian pride.

“We have had a lengthy relationship with Drake and this partnership has grown organically between both parties,” Virmani said. “Cargojet and Drake are both great Canadian successes, we are thrilled to be partnering together.”

See social media’s reaction to the updated plane below.

