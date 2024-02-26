Drake Shares Instagram Story Calling For Freedom Of Tory Lanez

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Drake is getting blasted on X, formerly Twitter, for showing online support for the currently incarcerated Tory Lanez. In an Instagram Story post, Drake calls for the freedom of Tory Lanez which has sparked a barrage of online criticism.

Drake, 37, shared an image of Tory Lanez to his Story feed with the words under the photo reading “3 You,” which many assume to be suggesting freedom for Lanez. Lanez, 31, was found guilty in 2022 of felony assault for shooting and injuring Megan Thee Stallion. In August of 2023, Lanez was officially sentenced to 10 years behind bars in connection to the matter.

Several Hip-Hop figures and fans on social media seemed to side with Lanez during his legal ordeal with Megan Thee Stallion, with many believing that the shooting incident never took place among other unproven yet heavily discussed theories.

There have also been shots taken via songs towards Megan Thee Stallion, including a perceived shot from Drake on the song “Circo Loco” from his joint album with 21 Savage, Her Loss. However, 21 Savage claims that the Canadian superstar was not pointing his verse in that direction.

Despite that clarification from the Atlanta rapper, some believe that Drizzy holds some manner of animosity towards women rappers and that his support of Tory Lanez qualifies those assumptions. We’ve got reactions from X below.

