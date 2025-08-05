Desktop banner image
Listen Live

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Pop Culture

Drake Pelted With Toilet Tissue & Water Bottles During Amsterdam & London Concerts

Published on August 5, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Drake Pelted With Toilet Paper & Water Bottles During Shows

Source: Simone Joyner / Getty / Drake

Videos have hit the internet showing fans pelting Drake with water bottles and toilet tissue while he continues to perform overseas.

According to multiple reports and TikTok videos, not all fans attending the Canadian Hip-Hop star’s shows are happy with the 6 God, as some are throwing objects at the rapper. A post on X, formerly Twitter, claims the bad behavior is due to Drake not delivering a performance worthy of the price of admission.  

Related Stories

Drake, standing on the stage, hyping the crowd while asking them to sing his songs, is not what folks paid for, and is what is leading to fans chucking water bottles and toilet paper.

In one of the videos, Drake gets hit in the face with a bottle, while in others, you can see toilet paper being thrown and landing behind the “God’s Plan” crafter with his team quickly picking up the tossed items.

There haven’t been any videos of Drake threatening to stop the show if the dangerous behavior continues during his performances. So he seems to be taking it in stride and not punishing everyone for a handful of people acting stupid.

Drake’s touring abroad has been in the headlines lately, especially following his battle and loss to Kendrick Lamar. During some of his performances, Drizzy co-signed “f*** Kendrick Lamar” chants. 

Throwing objects at performers has become an alarming trend, and we wish fans would stop, as someone can seriously get hurt.

You can see reactions to Drake being blessed with TP and water bottles in the gallery below.

Drake Pelted With Toilet Tissue & Water Bottles During Amsterdam & London Concerts  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

More from Black America Web
Trending
Black Business Month Graphics
Food & Drink

Black America Web Celebrates Black Business Month

Pop Culture

Monica Is Married! The Songstress Announces Her Nuptials With Longtime Love Anthony Wilson

Close-up of US currency bill and coins
Money

The Ultimate Back-to-School Savings Guide with Tax-Free Weekends

Eddie Murphy, Pete Davidson and Keke Palmer at LA premiere of The Pickup
Movies

“The Pickup”: Eddie, Keke, Pete & the Chaos That Made Movie Magic

News

Higher Prices Ahead For Shein, Temu, And Amazon Shoppers

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
63 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

10 Items
Entertainment

10 Essentials Every Student Needs for the First Day of School

Crowd at Arkansas State Capitol protesting integration of Central High School, with signs reading "Race mixing is Communism" and "Stop the race mixing," Little Rock, Arkansas, USA, John T. Bledsoe, U.S. News & World Report Magazine Photograph Collection,
News

Return To What?! Whites-Only Town In Arkansas Sparks Uproar

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo
Close