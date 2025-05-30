Drake Makes History As First Ever Artist With 10 Diamond Records, Social Media Reminds Haters

Drake set a wild new record; he’s now the only artist with 10 diamond-certified tracks under his belt.

The RIAA confirmed that both “Hold On, We’re Going Home” and his breakout banger “Best I Ever Had” have officially gone diamond, meaning each has moved over 10 million units. That puts him at the top, passing every other artist in the game when it comes to diamond hits. Once the news hit Instagram, the reactions were all over the place.

Some fans gave him his flowers, with one person writing, “You can’t hate on this… greatness right here.” But the Kendrick vs. Drake debate popped right back up. A Kendrick fan jumped in saying, “Nobody said Drake didn’t have hits, we just saying Dot raps better. The machine behind Drake been running strong for years.”

While everyone’s talking numbers, Drake’s already back in the lab. He told Adin Ross during a stream on Kick that he’s cooking up something new, calling the next project a “slap.” His post on IG with the caption “Iceman” had fans guessing that it might be tied to the name or vibe of his next drop. If true, it’ll be his first solo album since For All the Dogs in 2023.

On top of that, he’s linking up with Kai Cenat for a new music video for “SOMEBODY LOVES ME.” They’re running a contest where fans can submit their ideas for a chance to win $15K and get featured in the final cut. Drake even popped up at Cenat’s “Streamer University” event last weekend, keeping his finger on the pulse of what’s hot online.

At this point, Drake isn’t just breaking records, he’s rewriting the rules.