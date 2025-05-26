Drake Delivers Graduation Speech At Kai Cenat's Streamer University
Drake Delivers Graduation Speech At Kai Cenat’s Streamer University & Other Viral Moments From Campus
Streamer University is officially in the books. After a week of non-stop viral moments among streamers, big and small, like any other graduation, Kai Cenat wrapped up the event with a speech from someone of note. Only it wasn’t the typical CEO of a random company, but Drake who recorded a message for the streamers. Cenat noted that Drake had been tuning in to several different streamers during the week before he launched into his speech, which began by saluting Cenat for pulling off the feat. Then, he praised the streamers for being at the forefront of a new era of media, likening them to CNN in the 1980s and later reality TV, both of which initially had haters. “Reality TV stars were joked about. It was almost like a shunned profession, and now Kim Kardashian is worth a billion dollars,” Drake begins. “It’s my belief that the individuals who attended this program and those watching this video are the next shift in media. You all have the capability to take things way further than any of us ever imagined.” Drake explains that viewers tune in to find relatability, joy, and an escape from their own lives, and need to seize the opportunity. He continues, “The world is yours, do the most with it. Make more money than any actor or musician ever has. Spread love and positivity. Change your friends and family’s lives. I promise you right now you’re etching your name in history.” Drake then ends the speech by rattling off a list of streamers who made the dean’s list and saluting them all on their big accomplishments. See reactions to Drake’s speech and some hilarious moments from Streamer University below.The first semester at
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
21.
22.
23.
Drake Delivers Graduation Speech At Kai Cenat’s Streamer University & Other Viral Moments From Campus was originally published on cassiuslife.com
More from Black America Web
-
25 Best Black Christmas Movies Of All Time
-
Delusional Donald Trump Says ‘Black People Know A Scam’ While Deriding Somali Immigrants—‘Black People Love Trump’
-
The 30 Hottest Black Men In Hollywood
-
Black South Carolina Woman Files Lawsuit After White Circle K Employee Attacked Her Allegedly Causing Miscarriage