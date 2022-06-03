Dr. Umar Johnson Goes Viral After Video Suggested He Was Pan-Afrikan Paleface Pimping

Dr. Umar Johnson is known for his strong views as a Pan-Africanist and educator. Johnson was seen on a smartphone video speaking to a white woman that has since gone viral, but Dr. Umar says it’s not as it seems.

Dr. Umar Johnson Explains Himself

Twitter user @Reese_856 shared a video of Johnson inside Cherry Hill Mall in New Jersey speaking with a white woman although the conversation was largely unheard. The tweet was captioned, “Dr umar was at the cherry hill mall boul wasn’t low,” suggesting he was trying to kick it to the woman. The image was meant to be jarring considering Johnson’s pro-Black teachings.

Considering the chatter around the video, Johnson shut down the claims he was doing what was alleged.

“Yes, I was at Cherry Hill Mall today. My iPhone crashed last night and the closest Apple store with an available appointment today was in Jersey. As I was leaving the mall, I stopped at a kiosk to view the incense & crystals. That non-afrikan woman is simply the vendor,” Johnson said.

Johnson also fired off a statement on Instagram denying he was doing anything that betrays his cultural stances.

Why did you dusty snowbunny loving betamales leave out the footage of me taking a pic with the Brother? That would’ve given context to the conversation with the vendor. Why did you remove the footage of me paying her for my incense? Lastly, why did you not show me walking off? After the pic with the brother she asked who was I. I told her then she pulled her phone out and searched me on YouTube. The breakfast club videos popped up first in the feed; I simply pointed to those videos on her phone and said “that’s me.”

This isn’t the first time that Johnson has gone viral. As we previously shared, Johnson erected an OnlyFans page which garnered a ton of reaction.

As it stands, the jokes are flying high and fast today and we’ve got the commentary from Twitter below.

